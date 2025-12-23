AP College Basketball Players of the Week: TTU's Anderson, Iowa State's Crooks

The Associated Press announced its national players of the week in men's and women's basketball for Week 7 of the season. On the men's basketball side:

Anderson scored 23 of his 27 points in the second half and hit two free throws with 3.4 seconds left to cap Texas Tech's rally from a 17-point deficit to beat No. 6 Duke 82-81 Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard also converted a three-point play with 1:14 left to give the Red Raiders an 81-77 lead against the previously-undefeated Blue Devils. Anderson is Texas Tech's second-leading scorer at 19.9 points per game and is averaging 7.2 assists with 3.4 rebounds.

Runner-up

Caleb Wilson, No. 12 North Carolina. The 6-10 freshman had 20 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and three blocks, including one on the final play, in North Carolina's 71-70 win against Ohio State on Saturday. Wilson also had 20 points and eight rebounds in a 77-58 win over East Tennessee State. He has scored 20 points in four straight games and is averaging a double-double at 19.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Honorable mention

Paul McNeil, Jr., N.C. State; Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas; Skyy Clark, UCLA.

Keep an eye on

Braden Huff, No. 7 Gonzaga. The 6-10 junior scored 37 points on 16-of-18 shooting in a 98-70 win over Campbell on Wednesday, hitting his first 12 shots. Huff then had 20 points in a 91-82 win over Oregon. Huff leads the Zags with 19.1 points per game on 68% shooting while adding 5.3 rebounds. Gonzaga opens West Coast Conference play at Pepperdine on Sunday.

And for women's basketball:

Audi Crooks, Iowa State

The junior center finished with 41 points, tying Lindsey Wilson for the most points scored by a Cyclone in a regular season Big 12 game, in a win over Kansas. It was her fourth straight game with at least 30 points, becoming just the fifth player in the last 15 years to do so in women’s college basketball. Crooks is now the only player with multiple 40 point games this season (3).

Runner-up

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame. The junior guard had her second career triple-double in a rout of Bellarmine. Hidalgo became the first Irish player and just the third Atlantic Coast Conference player all-time to record a 30-point triple-double when she had 30 points, 13 steals and 10 assists in the victory.

Honorable mention

Joyce Edwards, No. 3 South Carolina; Yarden Garzon, No. 7 Maryland; Sarah Strong, No. 1 UConn.

Keep an eye on

Virginia guard Kymora Johnson had a career-high 41 points in a win over Winthrop. She knocked down 10 3-pointers — the most by an ACC player since 2021. It was also the most in program history.

