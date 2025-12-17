Kansas Jayhawks Coach Bill Self on Darryn Peterson: 'He's Not at Full Strength'

Kansas Jayhawks freshman star Darryn Peterson has been held back by multiple injuries out of the gate, and his head coach provided a murky update on the matter.

While saying that Peterson, who's currently dealing with a quad injury, will "continue to work tirelessly and prepare to compete with his teammates and represent Kansas in the very near future," head coach Bill Self said on Tuesday night that the 6-foot-6 guard "is not able to compete at full strength," according to ESPN.

After the Jayhawks' first two games of the season, Peterson missed seven games due to a hamstring injury. Then, in his second game back from the hamstring injury, Peterson suffered a quad injury in a Dec. 13 overtime win over NC State.

Through the four games that Peterson has appeared in, he has averaged a team-high 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 52.8/42.3/76.9. Peterson was a consensus top-three recruit in the Class of 2025 and is a potential top-10 selection in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Elsewhere, sophomore forward Flory Bidunga is averaging 14.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and a Big 12-high 2.4 blocks per game; senior guard Tre White is averaging 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game; fellow senior Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

The No. 17-ranked Jayhawks, who defeated the Towson Tigers 73-49 on Tuesday night, are 9-3. While Kansas has a ranked win over Tennessee under its belt, it has also lost ranked matchups to North Carolina, Duke and UConn.

Next up for Kansas is a home matchup against Davidson on Dec. 22, with the Jayhawks opening Big 12 play on the road against UCF on Jan. 3.

MORE COLLEGE HOOPS: Last Night in College Basketball: TCU Posted Double Triple-Doubles in Dominant W

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!