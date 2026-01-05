College Basketball
Top-3 Dunkers in Men's College Basketball This Season, Including MSU's Coen Carr
Updated Jan. 6, 2026 2:06 p.m. ET
Casey Jacobsen
Casey Jacobsen
College Basketball Studio and Game Analyst

I was a 3-point shooter my entire career, but I’ve always admired the high-flyers of the game.  I’ve always felt like a powerful dunk is worth more than just two points. It excites a crowd, energizes a team and, occasionally, deflates an opponent.  

There are many guys who can technically dunk a basketball, but only a few that can truly change a game with one. That was the simple criteria for my list of the top dunk artists in men's college basketball this season. 

Top-3 Dunkers in Men's College Basketball in 2025-26

3. Dillon Mitchell, St. John’s forward

(Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images).

He reminds me of a former teammate of mine with the Phoenix Suns, Shawn Marion. Mitchell is a freak athlete with a long wing span and creative dunking prowess.

2. A.J. Dybantsa, BYU forward

Please watch his tip-dunk against Abilene Christian (1:40 remaining in the first half) as proof of his elite athleticism and timing. The 6-foot-9 freshman isn’t as quick off the floor as Dillon Mitchell, but given a runway… he’s incredible.

1. Coen Carr, Michigan State forward

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

While the other two players may have more creative dunks, there is no one in the game who is a more powerful dunker than Coen Carr. He is the best alley-oop threat in the game and if he drives the baseline, don’t even think about taking a charge.

Casey Jacobsen is a national college basketball reporter and analyst for FOX Sports. He was a three-time All-Pac-10 selection at Stanford and a First-Team All-American as a sophomore. Follow him at @cjacobsen23.

