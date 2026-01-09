College Basketball
Northwestern Head Coach Chris Collins: 'I Love' Michigan State HC Tom Izzo
College Basketball

Northwestern Head Coach Chris Collins: 'I Love' Michigan State HC Tom Izzo

Published Jan. 9, 2026 12:32 p.m. ET

The Northwestern Wildcats let a seven-point halftime lead slip away in a road matchup against the No. 12-ranked Michigan State Spartans on Thursday night, but Northwestern head coach Chris Collins lost in humility.

"I love Coach Izzo," Collins said after the game about Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. "He's always been so great to me. Being around basketball, I've known him since I was in high school. They recruited me a little bit, being from Chicago. I've always admired how he built this program. I think that some of the things I stand for and my personality and some of the things I'm about I think a lot mirror what he stands for. He's always been someone that I've really looked up to in this profession, and he's been great to me. He's reached out to me at some of my lowest times.

"It's crazy, my nephew's a freshman manager on the [Michigan State] men's basketball team. That's how much I love what they've done here and what they're about."

Izzo, who's in his 31st season as Michigan State's head coach, boasts a 751-304 career record in East Lansing, with his 751 wins ranking 23rd in men's college basketball history. At present, Izzo is on pace to be 18th in wins at the end of the 2025-26 season. The Spartans have made the NCAA Tournament in 27 consecutive seasons (there was no NCAA Tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) under Izzo.

Northwestern HC Chris Collins had nothing but great things to say about Tom Izzo and Michigan State ❤️

Northwestern HC Chris Collins had nothing but great things to say about Tom Izzo and Michigan State ❤️

Collins, the 2022-23 Big Ten Coach of the Year and 2022-23 Jim Phelan Coach of the Year Award winner, is in his 13th season as Northwestern's head coach, with the Wildcats a combined 202-197 over that span and making the NCAA Tournament in three seasons.

Collins, whose 202 wins as head coach is second in Northwestern men's basketball history, was previously an assistant coach at his alma mater Duke for 14 seasons under Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski. This season, Northwestern is 8-7 overall and 0-4 in Big Ten play.

As for the Thursday night game, Michigan State defeated Northwestern, 76-66, with the Spartans out-rebounding the Wildcats, 41-22. Nick Martinelli was the only Northwestern player who scored in double-digits, finishing with a game-high 28 points. The win moved Michigan State to 14-2 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play.

Next up for Northwestern is a road matchup against Rutgers on Sunday.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Northwestern Wildcats
Michigan State Spartans
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations

Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes