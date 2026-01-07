College Basketball Games of the Week: Kansas, Peterson Headline Stars in Action

Darryn Peterson is dropping 30-pieces like they're nothing. Bennett Stirtz is making his case for the All-Big Ten first team. UCLA women's basketball is seeking its sixth win against a ranked opponent. You don't want to miss any of the action!

The big college basketball games this weekend will impact conference standings and NCAA Tournament seeding. There are top teams in men's and women's hoops going at it, and we're here to help you prepare for the action.

Here are the college basketball games of the weekend.

Men's Basketball

No. 22 Kansas at West Virginia (Saturday 12 p.m. ET on FOX)

Key Kansas players: Darryn Peterson (Freshman, Guard), Tre White (Senior, Guard) Flory Bidunga (Sophomore, Forward)

Key West Virginia players: Honor Huff (Senior, Guard) Chance Moore (Senior, Guard), Brenen Lorient (Junior, Forward)

Kansas's last game: 104-100 OT win vs. TCU

West Virginia's last game: 62-60 win at Cincinnati

What's at stake: Peterson, a shoo-in top-3 NBA Draft pick, is gradually returning to full conditioning, and played a season-high 32 minutes on Tuesday. The Jayhawks are still learning how to play around him, while trying to contend in the Big 12. The Mountaineers (89th in NET) are well outside the NCAA Tournament bubble, but this will be their fourth chance to grab their first Quad 1 victory.

No. 16 Illinois at No. 19 Iowa (Sunday 12 p.m. ET on FOX)

Key Illinois players: Keaton Wagler (Freshman, Guard), Andrej Stojakovic (Junior, Guard), Kylan Boswell (Senior, Guard)

Key Iowa players: Bennett Stirtz (Senior, Guard) Alvaro Folgueiras (Junior, Forward), Cam Manyawu (Junior, Forward)

Illinois' last game: 81-55 win vs. Rutgers

Iowa's last game: 70-67 Loss at Minnesota

What's at stake: This is a clash of styles as Illinois has the nation's No. 3 rated offense on KenPom, a result of playing five guys who can shoot and create at all times, while Iowa has built a top-20 defense on the back of its heavy ball pressure. The Hawkeyes try to slow games down as they rank 358th out of 365 teams with 66.2 possessions per game. When the Big Ten Tournament comes around, and the top four seeds have a bye, both teams will likely look back on the result of this game as a determinant of if they earned that rest advantage or not.

Maryland at UCLA (Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX)

Key UCLA players: Donovan Dent (Senior, Guard), Tyler Bilodeau (Senior, Forward), Skyy Clark (Senior, Guard)

Key Maryland players: Pharrel Payne (Senior, Forward) Soloman Washington (Senior, Forward), David Coit (Senior, Guard)

UCLA's last game: 80-72 loss vs. Wisconsin

Maryland's last game: 84-66 loss vs. Indiana

What's at stake: Both teams are in desperate need of a Big Ten victory. The Bruins have dropped two in a row, and can't afford another defeat to Maryland as it would be a Quad 4 loss that might sink their already slipping NCAA Tournament hopes. The Terrapins have yet to snag a conference win, and are reeling one season removed from making the Sweet 16 before losing all five of their starters and head coach Kevin Willard.

No. 10 Nebraska at Indiana (Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network)

Key Nebraska players: Rienk Mast (Senior, Forward), Pryce Sandfort (Junior, Guard), Sam Hoiberg (Senior, Guard)

Key Indiana players: Tucker DeVries (Senior, Forward) Lamar Wilkerson (Senior, Guard), Tayton Conerway (Senior, Guard)

Nebraska's last game: 72-69 win at Ohio State

Indiana's last game: 84-66 win at Maryland

What's at stake: Nebraska (15-0) is off to its best start in program history, and at No. 10 has reached its highest ranking since 1966. Winning at a raucous Assembly Hall is a different animal, but if the Cornhuskers can do so, it adds another statement victory and builds to their case of being a top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Indiana projects to be on the bubble this season, and could use a significant victory to help sway the committee when the time comes.

Women's Basketball

No. 4 UCLA at No. 25 Nebraska (Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network)

Key UCLA players: Kiki Rice (Senior, Guard), Lauren Betts (Senior, Center), Gabriela Jacquez (Senior, Guard)

Key Nebraska players: Britt Prince (Senior, Guard), Amiah Hargrove (Sophomore, Forward), Jessica Petrie (Junior, Forward)

UCLA's last game: 80-46 win vs. USC

Nebraska's last game: 78-73 win vs. Indiana

What's at stake: UCLA is looking to extend its win streak to nine games and pick up its sixth win against an Associated Press Top 25 team this season. The Bruins are tied for first in the Big Ten, and will be a top seed in the NCAA Tournament if they stay on track with a victory. Nebraska is still searching for its first ranked win of the season after falling to No. 17 USC and No. 14 Iowa.

No. 15 Michigan State at Oregon (Sunday at 5 p.m. ET on Big Ten Plus)

Key Michigan State players: Grace VanSlooten (Senior, Forward), Kennedy Blair (Sophomore, Guard), Rashunda Jones (Junior, Guard)

Key Oregon players: Katie Fiso (Sophomore, Guard) Mia Jacobs (Senior, Forward), Ehis Etute (Sophomore, Forward)

Michigan State's last game: 78-64 win @ No. 23 Washington

Oregon's last game: 71-66 win at No. 21 USC

What's at stake: Michigan State and Oregon are both in the thick of the Big Ten standings. A Ducks' victory would be their second against a ranked opponent this week, and leave both teams at 3-2 in the conference. Michigan State can solidify itself as a second tier contender for the conference title and position itself for a bye in the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans are seeking an eighth-straight win.

No. 14 Iowa at Indiana (Sunday at 5 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network)

Key Iowa players: Ava Heiden (Sophomore, Guard), Lauren Betts (Senior, Center), Gabriela Jacquez (Senior, Guard)

Key Indiana players: Shay Ciezki (Senior, Guard) Lenee Beaumont (Sophomore, Guard), Zania Socka-Nguemen (Sophomore, Forward)

Iowa's last game: 67-58 win @ Northwestern

Indiana's last game: 78-73 loss at Nebraska

What's at stake: Iowa needs to win to keep pace with UCLA atop the Big Ten standings as the only two undefeated teams in conference play. Indiana is on the opposite side of the spectrum, as it's winless in the Big Ten with four of its five defeats coming by double digits. A win would go much further for the Hoosiers, while that's expected of the Hawkeyes, and a loss would be disastrous.

