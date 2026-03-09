2026 College Basketball Odds: Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica’s Conference Tourney Best Bets

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

It's March, which means it's time for some madness.

Since conference tournaments are the only thing standing between us and Selection Sunday, we might as well sprinkle a little cash on some of those games, too.

Here's where I'm looking.

George Mason to win A-10 Tournament

This price was better a few days ago, but I’ll still take a shot here.

The Patriots were once 20-2 and have wins over both VCU and Saint Louis, with the latter coming on the final day of the regular season (by 29). One could argue the Billkens peaked a little early in the season and VCU is the "now" team, but Tony Skinn’s bunch can get to the free throw line and can get great looks with big man Riley Allenspach.

Assuming Mason gets past La Salle or the Bonnies, it would draw Dayton in the quarters, and I’m not sure this Dayton team stacks up with the ones of recent years. Then, GMU would potentially have a semifinal showdown with Saint Louis.

If looking to beat the chalk here, George Mason is as good a dart throw as any.

PICK: George Mascon (+3500) to win A-10 Tournament

Florida State to win ACC Tournament

I grabbed this at FanDuel Sportsbook on Monday morning, so hopefully the price is still there.

This is a leap-of-faith lottery ticket, but hear me out.

The Noles won nine of 11 to close the regular season, as Luke Loucks’ team really found itself. If the Noles can get past Cal, they would face Duke in the quarterfinals. That would be a Blue Devils team without Caleb Foster or Patrick Ngongba. Duke has wrapped up a No. 1 seed, and while winning the ACC regular season and conference title would be nice, that's not the ultimate goal. I do wonder if the Blue Devils will be fully dialed-in and invested here or if there might be a little roster management to get Duke ready for an NCAA Tournament run.

Oh, by the way — a full-strength Duke squad won a tight 91-87 game in Tallahassee back in January, a game in which it made 12 more free throws than the Noles. Points per possession were also nearly identical (1.30 to 1.25).

If FSU can pull an upset there, awaiting in the semis is a shorthanded UNC team or Clemson. It's certainly doable. But FSU has to beat Cal first to make any of this matter.

At 200-1, why not?

PICK: Florida State (+20000) to win ACC Tournament