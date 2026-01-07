2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Big Ten, Michigan on Top in New Bracket

Upsets are increasing, six men's college basketball teams remain undefeated and teams, like Gonzaga, are finding their groove again. It's been a busy week in college hoops, and that means it's time for new tournament bracket predictions.

Ahead of a busy men's basketball weekend with a couple matchups between two ranked teams, FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy is here to share his latest NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament projections.

Multiple ranked teams are in action this weekend, but here's where DeCourcy's projected bracket stands on Jan. 9.

EAST REGION

SOUTH REGION

MIDWEST REGION

WEST REGION

And it’s never too early to check in on the bubble.

According to DeCourcy's projections, TCU, UCLA, Auburn and Ohio State are the last four teams in the tournament, while Creighton, LSU, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech are the first four out.

As for conference representation, the Big Ten leads the way with 10 teams in DeCourcy's latest tournament projections, followed by the Big 12 and SEC with nine teams, the ACC with eight teams and the Big East with four teams. The West Coast Conference and Atlantic 10 also have two teams each.

Of course, we are still more than two months away from Selection Sunday, and these projections are certain to evolve. But for now, DeCourcy’s latest bracket forecast offers a clear snapshot of who’s rising, who’s falling, and which programs are already building the résumés they’ll need when March arrives.

Michael DeCourcy covers college basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on NCAA Tournament bracket projections. He has appeared on FOX Sports college basketball game broadcasts, while also serving as a college basketball studio analyst with Big Ten Network. He has been covering college basketball for nearly three decades at the Sporting News. You can follow him at @tsnmike .