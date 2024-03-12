College Basketball
Big Ten Basketball Tournament Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Updated Mar. 12, 2024 10:26 a.m. ET
Since 1998, the Big Ten Tournament has capped off the Big Ten college basketball regular season.
Check out the complete history of the Big Ten Tournament including the winner, runner-up, final scores and the tournament's most outstanding player.
Big Ten Tournament Champions
- 2023: Purdue def. Penn State (67–65) - Zach Edey, Purdue
- 2022: Iowa def. Purdue (75–66) - Keegan Murray, Iowa
- 2021: Illinois def. Ohio State (91–88 OT) - Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
- 2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- 2019: Michigan State def. Michigan (65–60) - Cassius Winston, Michigan State
- 2018: Michigan def. Purdue (75–66) - Moritz Wagner, Michigan
- 2017: Michigan def. Wisconsin (71–56) - Derrick Walton, Michigan
- 2016: Michigan State def. Purdue (66–62) - Denzel Valentine, Michigan State
- 2015: Wisconsin def. Michigan State (80–69 OT) - Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin
- 2014: Michigan State def. Michigan (69–55) - Branden Dawson, Michigan State
- 2013: Ohio State def. Wisconsin (50–43) - Aaron Craft, Ohio State
- 2012: Michigan State def. Ohio State (68–64) - Draymond Green, Michigan State
- 2011: Ohio State def. Penn State (71–60) - Jared Sullinger, Ohio State
- 2010: Ohio State def. Minnesota (90–61) - Evan Turner, Ohio State
- 2009: Purdue def. Ohio State (65–61) - Robbie Hummel, Purdue
- 2008: Wisconsin def. Illinois (61–48) - Marcus Landry, Wisconsin
- 2007: Ohio State def. Wisconsin (66–49) - Greg Oden, Ohio State
- 2006: Iowa def. Ohio State (67–60) - Jeff Horner, Iowa
- 2005: Illinois def. Wisconsin (54–43) - James Augustine, Illinois
- 2004: Wisconsin def. Illinois (70–53) - Devin Harris, Wisconsin
- 2003: Illinois def. Ohio State (72–59) - Brian Cook, Illinois
- 2002*: Ohio State def. Iowa (81–64) - Boban Savovic, Ohio State
- 2001: Iowa def. Indiana (63–61) - Reggie Evans, Iowa
- 2000: Michigan State def. Illinois (76–61) - Morris Peterson, Michigan State
- 1999: Michigan State def. Illinois (67–50) - Mateen Cleaves, Michigan State
- 1998*: Michigan def. Purdue (76–67) - Robert Traylor, Michigan
Who has won the most Big Ten Tournament Championships?
Michigan State has won the most Big Ten Tournament Championships with six. Below is a list of schools that have won the Big Ten Tournament as well as the years:
- Michigan State - 6 (1999, 2000, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019)
- Ohio State - 5 (2002*, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2013)
- Illinois - 3 (2003, 2005, 2021)
- Iowa - 3 (2001, 2006, 2022)
- Wisconsin - 3 (2004, 2008, 2015)
- Michigan - 3 (1998*, 2017, 2018)
Which coach has won the most Big Ten Tournament Championships?
Michigan State's Tom Izzo has won the most Big Ten Tournaments with six. Below are the other coaches with championships:
- Tom Izzo (6)
- Thad Matta (4)
- Bo Ryan (3)
- John Beilein (2)
- Matt Painter (2)
- Steve Alford (2)
- Bill Self (1)
- Bruce Weber (1)
- Fran McCaffery (1)
* Vacated
