College Basketball Big Ten Basketball Tournament Champions: Complete list of winners by year Updated Mar. 12, 2024 10:26 a.m. ET

Since 1998, the Big Ten Tournament has capped off the Big Ten college basketball regular season.

Check out the complete history of the Big Ten Tournament including the winner, runner-up, final scores and the tournament's most outstanding player.

Big Ten Tournament Champions

Who has won the most Big Ten Tournament Championships?

Michigan State has won the most Big Ten Tournament Championships with six. Below is a list of schools that have won the Big Ten Tournament as well as the years:

Michigan State - 6 (1999, 2000, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019)

Ohio State - 5 (2002*, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2013)

Illinois - 3 (2003, 2005, 2021)

Iowa - 3 (2001, 2006, 2022)

Wisconsin - 3 (2004, 2008, 2015)

Michigan - 3 (1998*, 2017, 2018)

Purdue 19–23 .452 2 4 (2009, 2023)

Which coach has won the most Big Ten Tournament Championships?

Michigan State's Tom Izzo has won the most Big Ten Tournaments with six. Below are the other coaches with championships:

Tom Izzo (6)

Thad Matta (4)

Bo Ryan (3)

John Beilein (2)

Matt Painter (2)

Steve Alford (2)

Bill Self (1)

Bruce Weber (1)

Fran McCaffery (1)

* Vacated

