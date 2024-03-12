College Basketball
Big Ten Basketball Tournament Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Big Ten Basketball Tournament Champions: Complete list of winners by year

Updated Mar. 12, 2024

Since 1998, the Big Ten Tournament has capped off the Big Ten college basketball regular season.

Check out the complete history of the Big Ten Tournament including the winner, runner-up, final scores and the tournament's most outstanding player.

Big Ten Tournament Champions

  • 2023: Purdue def. Penn State (67–65) - Zach Edey, Purdue
  • 2022: Iowa def. Purdue (75–66) - Keegan Murray, Iowa
  • 2021: Illinois def. Ohio State (91–88 OT) - Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
  • 2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • 2019: Michigan State def. Michigan (65–60) - Cassius Winston, Michigan State
  • 2018: Michigan def. Purdue (75–66) - Moritz Wagner, Michigan
  • 2017: Michigan def. Wisconsin (71–56) - Derrick Walton, Michigan
  • 2016: Michigan State def. Purdue (66–62) - Denzel Valentine, Michigan State
  • 2015: Wisconsin def. Michigan State (80–69 OT) - Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin
  • 2014: Michigan State def. Michigan (69–55) - Branden Dawson, Michigan State
  • 2013: Ohio State def. Wisconsin (50–43) - Aaron Craft, Ohio State
  • 2012: Michigan State def. Ohio State (68–64) - Draymond Green, Michigan State
  • 2011: Ohio State def. Penn State (71–60) - Jared Sullinger, Ohio State
  • 2010: Ohio State def. Minnesota (90–61) - Evan Turner, Ohio State
  • 2009: Purdue def. Ohio State (65–61) - Robbie Hummel, Purdue
  • 2008: Wisconsin def. Illinois (61–48) - Marcus Landry, Wisconsin
  • 2007: Ohio State def. Wisconsin (66–49) - Greg Oden, Ohio State
  • 2006: Iowa def. Ohio State (67–60) - Jeff Horner, Iowa
  • 2005: Illinois def. Wisconsin (54–43) - James Augustine, Illinois
  • 2004: Wisconsin def. Illinois (70–53) - Devin Harris, Wisconsin
  • 2003: Illinois def. Ohio State (72–59) - Brian Cook, Illinois
  • 2002*: Ohio State def. Iowa (81–64) - Boban Savovic, Ohio State
  • 2001: Iowa def. Indiana (63–61) - Reggie Evans, Iowa
  • 2000: Michigan State def. Illinois (76–61) - Morris Peterson, Michigan State
  • 1999: Michigan State def. Illinois (67–50) - Mateen Cleaves, Michigan State
  • 1998*: Michigan def. Purdue (76–67) - Robert Traylor, Michigan

Who has won the most Big Ten Tournament Championships?

Michigan State has won the most Big Ten Tournament Championships with six. Below is a list of schools that have won the Big Ten Tournament as well as the years:

  • Michigan State - 6 (1999, 2000, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019)
  • Ohio State - 5 (2002*, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2013)
  • Illinois - 3 (2003, 2005, 2021)
  • Iowa - 3 (2001, 2006, 2022)
  • Wisconsin - 3 (2004, 2008, 2015)
  • Michigan - 3 (1998*, 2017, 2018)
  • Purdue 19–23 .452 2 4 (2009, 2023)

Which coach has won the most Big Ten Tournament Championships?

Michigan State's Tom Izzo has won the most Big Ten Tournaments with six. Below are the other coaches with championships:

  • Tom Izzo (6)
  • Thad Matta (4)
  • Bo Ryan (3)
  • John Beilein (2)
  • Matt Painter (2)
  • Steve Alford (2)
  • Bill Self (1)
  • Bruce Weber (1)
  • Fran McCaffery (1)

* Vacated

