2025 College Basketball Bad Beats: Xavier covers with last-second 3

Updated Mar. 13, 2025 5:35 p.m. ET

If you took Marquette -2.5 in the Marquette-Xavier matchup on Thursday, you aren't gonna like what comes next. 

The Golden Eagles and Musketeers faced off in the Big East quarterfinal, with Marquette earning an 89-87 victory. 

However, there's one thing to know: The Golden Eagles led 89-84 with two seconds to go. 

That's when things went awry for Marquette backers. 

With the game essentially over, Xavier junior guard Ryan Conwell ran up court unguarded, and banked in a logo 3 as time expired. 

Marquette wins, Xavier covers. 

Congrats to those who had Xavier +2.5.

