2025 College Basketball Bad Beats: Xavier covers with last-second 3
Updated Mar. 13, 2025 5:35 p.m. ET
If you took Marquette -2.5 in the Marquette-Xavier matchup on Thursday, you aren't gonna like what comes next.
The Golden Eagles and Musketeers faced off in the Big East quarterfinal, with Marquette earning an 89-87 victory.
However, there's one thing to know: The Golden Eagles led 89-84 with two seconds to go.
That's when things went awry for Marquette backers.
With the game essentially over, Xavier junior guard Ryan Conwell ran up court unguarded, and banked in a logo 3 as time expired.
Marquette wins, Xavier covers.
Congrats to those who had Xavier +2.5.
