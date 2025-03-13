College Basketball 2025 College Basketball Bad Beats: Xavier covers with last-second 3 Updated Mar. 13, 2025 5:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

If you took Marquette -2.5 in the Marquette-Xavier matchup on Thursday, you aren't gonna like what comes next.

The Golden Eagles and Musketeers faced off in the Big East quarterfinal, with Marquette earning an 89-87 victory.

However, there's one thing to know: The Golden Eagles led 89-84 with two seconds to go.

That's when things went awry for Marquette backers.

With the game essentially over, Xavier junior guard Ryan Conwell ran up court unguarded, and banked in a logo 3 as time expired.

Marquette wins, Xavier covers.

Congrats to those who had Xavier +2.5.

