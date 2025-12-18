Tom Izzo Teases Ref With 'Naughty List' Ugly Christmas Sweater vs. Oakland

Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo and Oakland basketball head coach Greg Kampe know ugly sweaters. Very well. And this year, there's a twist.

In 2022, Izzo wore an "ugly Christmas sweater" that saw him dressed as an elf in the program's matchup against Oakland, while Kampe donned a Grinch-themed button-up. Last year, Izzo and Kampe wore matching outfits and were both dressed as the Grinch for the Michigan State-Oakland game.

Saturday for the No. 9 Spartans' game against Oakland in Detroit, Izzo wore a sweater that has the face of the referee who gave the Michigan State coach a technical foul in a game earlier this season.

Izzo confirmed earlier in the week that both he and Kampe would be wearing Christmas sweaters, which the Michigan State coach admitted is "a pretty good tradition." Meanwhile, Kampe is wearing a similar themed sweater – without a referee on it.

Izzo – who's in his 31st season as Michigan State's head coach and 43rd combined season on its coaching staff – has one of the best teams in college basketball this season. Standing at 10-1 entering Saturday, Michigan State is ranked ninth in the country, with then-ranked wins over Arkansas, Kentucky and North Carolina on its resume. The Spartans' one loss came at the hands of the undefeated and now-No. 3-ranked Duke Blue Devils.

Michigan State's next game comes at home against Cornell on Dec. 29 (7 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), with its next Big Ten matchup coming on the road against Nebraska on Jan. 2.

Brief History in Photos of Tom Izzo and Greg Kampe in Ugly Sweaters

DETROIT, MICHIGAN: Head Basketball Coaches Greg Kampe (L) of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans speak to the media during the post game press conference after a college basketball game at Little Caesars Arena on December 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. The Michigan State Spartans won the game 77-58. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN: Head Basketball Coaches Greg Kampe (L) of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans react on the sideline during the second half of a college basketball game at Little Caesars Arena on December 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. The Michigan State Spartans won the game 77-58. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN: Head Basketball Coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Breslin Center on December 21, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MI: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans (R) talks with head coach Greg Kampe of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies before the game at Breslin Center on December 21, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

