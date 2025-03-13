How to watch the 2025 Big Ten Tournament: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
The 2025 Big Ten Tournament is underway. Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s games, including dates, streaming and TV channels.
How can I watch the 2025 Big Ten Tournament? What channels will it be on?
The Big Ten Tournament will be aired on:
- Big Ten Network
- FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
- Peacock
- CBS and Paramount+
How can I stream the Big Ten Tournament or watch without cable?
Big Ten Tournament games on BTN will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App.
For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry CBS and BTN, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV. Peacock and Paramount+ can be used to stream certain games as well.
If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the games on your local CBS station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.
What is the 2025 Big Ten Tournament Schedule?
Wednesday, March 12 - First Round
- Game 1: (13) Northwestern 72, (12) Minnesota 64
- Game 2: (15) Iowa 77, (10) Ohio State 70
- Game 3: (14) USC 97, (11) Rutgers 89
Thursday, March 13 - Second Round
- Game 4: (9) Indiana vs. (8) Oregon - 12 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports app)
- Game 5: (13) Northwestern vs. (5) Wisconsin - 25 min. after Game 4 (BTN/FOX Sports app)
- Game 6: (15) Iowa vs. (7) Illinois - 6:30 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports app)
- Game 7: (14) USC vs. (6) Purdue - 25 min. after Game 6 (BTN/FOX Sports app)
Friday, March 14 - Quarterfinals
- Game 8: TBD vs. (1) Michigan State - 12 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports app)
- Game 9: TBD vs. (4) UCLA - 25 min. after Game 8 (BTN/FOX Sports app)
- Game 10: TBD vs. (2) Maryland - 6:30 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports app)
- Game 11: TBD vs. (3) Michigan - 25 min. after Game 10 (BTN/FOX Sports app)
Saturday, March 15 - Semi-finals
- Game 12: TBD vs. TBD - 1 p.m. (CBS/Paramount+)
- Game 13: TBD vs. TBD - 25 min. after Game 12 (CBS/Paramount+)
Sunday, March 16 - Championship Game
- Game 14: TBD vs. TBD - 3:30 p.m. (CBS/Paramount+)
Follow along with our 2025 Big Ten Tournament Bracket tracker.
