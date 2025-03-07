College Basketball 2025 Big Ten Basketball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores Updated Mar. 7, 2025 11:19 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament will take place from March 12-16 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Check out everything you need to know leading up to the games (all times Eastern).

Big Ten Tournament Bracket and Schedule

Wednesday, March 12 - First Round

Game 1: TBD vs. TBD - 3:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD - 25 minutes after Game 1 (Peacock)

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD - 25 minutes after Game 2 (Peacock)

Thursday, March 13 - Second Round

Game 4: TBD vs. (1) Michigan State - 12 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports app)

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD - 25 min. after Game 4 (BTN/FOX Sports app)

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD - 6:30 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports app)

Game 7: TBD vs. TBD - 25 min. after Game 6 (BTN/FOX Sports app)

Friday, March 14 - Quarterfinals

Game 8: TBD vs. TBD - 12 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports app)

Game 9: TBD vs. TBD - 25 min. after Game 8 (BTN/FOX Sports app)

Game 10: TBD vs. TBD - 6:30 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports app)

Game 11: TBD vs. TBD - 25 min. after Game 10 (BTN/FOX Sports app)

Saturday, March 15 - Semi-finals

Game 12: TBD vs. TBD - 1 p.m. (CBS/Paramount+)

Game 13: TBD vs. TBD - 25 min. after Game 12 (CBS/Paramount+)

Sunday, March 16 - Championship Game

Game 14: TBD vs. TBD - 3:30 p.m. (CBS/Paramount+)

Where is the Big Ten Tournament this year?

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana will host the 2025 Big Ten Basketball Tournament.

Who won the 2025 Big Ten regular season title?

Michigan State has clinched the 2025 Big Ten title outright after defeating Iowa 91-84. MSU has now won 17 Big Ten Championships in the regular season. Head coach Tom Izzo has captured 11 of those titles with five coming outright.

