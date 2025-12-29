Last Night in College Basketball: Texas Tech Ends Their 2025 on a Roll

Men's college basketball, women's college basketball – there's no shortage of college ball, every night.

Don't worry, we're here to help you figure out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from the weekend in college basketball.

Christian Anderson does it again

Texas Tech has had a happy holidays so far. The Red Raiders came back and won against Duke in an upset a few days before Christmas, and then, in their next game played on Sunday, they crushed Winthrop, 87-57. On both occasions, sophomore guard Christian Anderson was in the middle of things. Here, he scored 29 points on 8-for-13 shooting, pulling down 6 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists while adding a steal in 37 minutes against the Eagles.

The win was Texas Tech’s 46th-straight non-conference victory, and they got out ahead real early, too. It was 35-4 after a 24-0 run that began at 15:30 in the first half on a 3-pointer by freshman guard Jaylen Petty that was assisted by Anderson, and wouldn’t come to its conclusion until Winthrop’s Daylen Berry hit his own three with 7:45 left in the half. You might think, given this stretch, that Winthrop is a low-tier team, but no: the NCCA Evaluation Tool had them 125th coming into this game, which isn’t at Texas Tech’s level, sure, but that’s still a potentially competitive opponent for a ranked team. Winthrop fell all the way to 141 in defeat, while Texas Tech moved up from 24 to 20 with the dub, further cementing that Texas Tech was supposed to win this game, yes, but not necessarily with this level of dominance.

That’s a pretty good way to end the year, though, and prepare for Big 12 Conference play, with Oklahoma State on the schedule on Jan. 3. Winthrop, meanwhile, will have to take out its frustrations on Longwood (318 in NET) in its upcoming Big South matchup on New Year’s Eve.

UConn demolished Butler

You want to talk about a dominant performance against a solid team, though, then let’s talk about No. 1 UConn. The Huskies took Butler’s best shot early in the first half of the first quarter, as the game was tied 10-10 when the first media timeout occurred, and that was after 2:20 of the Bulldogs having the lead. From that point onward, UConn looked like… well, UConn. They went on a 27-0 run from the end of that media timeout until there was 7:11 left in the second quarter, when freshman guard Addison Baxter hit a pair of free throws for Butler.

At that point, it was already 33-12, and UConn would eventually extend the lead to as much as 53 points before things narrowed a bit in the fourth quarter, when coach Geno Auriemma sat his starters to give the bench the rest of the game.

UConn was relentless on offense and defense: it shot 59% for the entire game, picked up 20 fast break points compared to the Bulldogs’ 5, and dished out 28 assists against 9 turnovers while stealing the ball 18 times — UConn scored 48 points off of turnovers compared to Butler’s 9. Butler scored 47 points total.

In short, a buzzer-beater from freshman Blanca Quinonez to end the third quarter is just the kind of game it was for both UConn and Butler.

That 27-0 stretch was the largest run of the season for the Huskies, which improved to 13-0 on the season with the W. It’s the first time in nine years UConn has kicked off a season undefeated this far into it, and it has also won 29 straight games dating back to last year. Last, the Huskies remain unbeaten against Big East foe Butler, and are 4-0 in conference play before conference season even truly gets going.

Windmilling

Senior forward (and Texas A&M transfer) Solomon Washington had himself a highlight-worthy dunk on Sunday for Maryland against Old Dominion. He had time for a windmill!

Who doesn’t love a windmill dunk? Besides Old Dominion in that moment, anyway. The Terrapins would win 73-58, by the way, with Washington matching points and rebounds with 13 each.

Edwards logs another triple-double

SMU is having a fine season to this point, as they are 11-2 following a win over Cal State Fullerton on Sunday. Senior guard B.J. Edwards was the clear standout in a game in which every starter on the Mustangs scored at least 11 points, and Jermaine O’Neal Jr. scored 21 off the bench, or, more points than anyone on Cal State Fullerton managed. That’s because Edwards not only scored 21 points to match O’Neal, but he also had 11 rebounds and 10 assists to secure a triple-double, and added 5 steals on top of that.

It was Edwards’ second triple-double of the season, making him the lone player in men’s Division I ball with more than one. You would never have guessed it given his numbers for the season, which is by no means a knock on his performance. Edwards is well-rounded — essential for a triple-double — but he’s averaging 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. All good, but not explosive numbers. Steals, though? Edwards is leading the ACC in steals per game, at 2.6. In a related story, Edwards’ first triple-double of the season came on Nov. 21 against Arkansas State, courtesy 24 points, 13 assists and 10 steals.

7 blocks!

Junior center Clara Strack is having quite a season for Kentucky, as she’s performing well in a number of categories and helping its push to a top-10 spot in the poll. On Sunday, Strack showed off a little of everything she could do for the Wildcats against Hofstra, with 24 points on 11-for-17 shooting, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a Sunday-high 7 blocks.

The 6-foot-5 Strack led the SEC in blocks a year ago with 2.4 per game, but this year she’s taken the rejections to another level and is at 3.1 per game. It’s not just yesterday’s performance, though, as Strack has had at least 3 blocks in more than half of her games this year — in eight of 14. This is the third time that she’s also scored at least 20 points in a game with a minimum of 4 blocks, and the second time she’s done each of those things while also having at least 11 rebounds, as well.

Kentucky, by the way, ranked 11th in last week’s poll, but NET has it seventh — Strack is, pun not intended, a large part of that.

Speaking of blocks

Strack ranks third in Division I women’s basketball in blocks per game, owing to her recording seven of them on Sunday. She’s one of just three players with at least three blocks per game this season, too, with the other two being a pair of freshmen: Mississippi State forward Madison Francis and Portland center Julia Dalan. Both Francis and Strack have topped out at 7 blocks in a game this year, while Dalan managed 8 on Nov. 18 in one of the stranger lines of the season: she had more blocks than points (3), shot attempts (7), steals (1), assists (2) and rebounds (4).

Coincidentally, all three were in action on Sunday. Francis recorded 4 blocks in a dominant 112-54 victory over Samford, registering her sixth game with at least that many blocks this season in 14 tries, while Dalan picked up another 3 in a 63-59 win against St. Mary’s (CA).

Francis, like Strack, had an overall dominant performance, with 23 points, 11 rebounds, an assist and a steal to go with her 4 blocks, and she was an efficient scorer, to boot, picking those points up on 10-for-14 shooting from the field. Somehow, Francis wasn’t even the top performer in this win: junior forward Favour Nwaedozi scored 30 points — tops among D-I women — on 12-for-17 shooting while adding 10 boards, 2 assists and a steal. There’s a reason Mississippi State won by 58 points.

Dalan managed "just" 3 blocks against St. Mary’s, with 8 points 6 rebounds and an assist to go with them. She’s had some big rebounding games, and reached double-digit scoring in six of 13 games this season, but pretty regularly it’s the blocks that stick out the most from her line and Sunday was no exception.

This represented Portland’s first conference win of the season — it and St. Mary’s are in the West Coast Conference. If Dalan can continue to be a nuisance underneath for the opposition, there will be plenty of conference wins to come in the season’s second half.

Gonzaga cruises in conference opener

The only ranked men’s team in action over the weekend besides Texas Tech — the men’s side is taking longer to come back from the holiday break than the women’s, which was loaded with ranked teams — was No. 7 Gonzaga. It took on Pepperdine, and the result was a 40-point W.

Gonzaga dominated in the first half, 44-26, and then turned things up even further in the second and took that half 52-30. No one Bulldogs player had a star-level performance here, but instead, the starters played well and the bench provided multiple significant performances. Senior guard Tyon Grant-Foster led all scorers with 18 points scored in just 20 minutes, courtesy 6-for-7 shooting including a pair of threes, while freshman guard Davis Fogle matched Pepperdine’s best effort with 15 points of his own in 16 minutes: Fogle shot 5-for-7 overall and 2-for-3 on 3-pointers, while adding in a perfect 3-for-3 from the line.

Senior forward Graham Ike logged a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while junior guard Braeden Smith just missed his own with 15 points and 8 assists in just 18 minutes of play — he found time to add 5 rebounds in as well. Gonzaga is now 13-1, and 1-0 in conference play after this W against Pepperdine.

Ohio State hangs with UCLA, but doesn’t win

Ohio State began the year unranked, and then had the misfortune of running into the buzzsaw that is UConn pretty early on. They had been on a roll since that lopsided defeat, however, with nine wins in a row and an average margin of victory of 35 points, and that run made them the No. 19 team in the country.

Enter UCLA. The No. 4 Bruins entered play on Sunday at 11-1, with their lone loss of the season coming against now-No. 2 Texas. UCLA has spent the season showing off their significant depth, and that was even before they got freshman Sienna Betts back from injury to make her debut earlier this month.

On Sunday, the two clashed in Ohio in a Big Ten matchup. Ohio State didn’t win — once again dropping a game to a lofty ranked opponent — but this was a much different game than the one against UConn, which the Buckeyes lost 100-68. Here, UCLA won, but by just 7 points: Ohio State was behind just a little at a time, quarter by quarter until they matched points in the fourth, and it added up.

It’s disappointing for Ohio State to lose, of course, but they look like a far different team entering the conference-heavy part of the schedule than they did early on against UConn, when the Huskies dominated, unchecked, from the second an unsustainable early burst of accurate shooting ended for Ohio State through the end of the game. As for UCLA, the game was a reminder of their aforementioned depth. Senior center Lauren Betts led with 18 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks, but three other starters scored between 12 and 16 points, while senior forward Angela Dugali contributed 15 points and 5 rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench. Sienna Betts, by the way, played 13 minutes compared to her sister’s 32, but added 5 points and 4 boards of her own, along with an assist and a steal.

The Big Ten is no joke this year, having already tied a poll record with nine teams in the top 25 at one point. UCLA might be the class of the conference, but Ohio State’s performance here is a reminder that things are not so cut and dry as UCLA’s place in the poll suggests they are — and that they might be a different team should UConn see them again in March, too.

Poor Providence

While we’re on the subject of dominant women’s teams, here’s Providence. The Friars aren’t the dominant team in question here, but they do have to face a couple before the year ends. First up was No. 3 South Carolina, which dispatched of Providence with ease, 96-55. Every Gamecocks starter scored at least 10 points, with junior guard Tessa Johnson and senior center Madino Okot scoring a game-high 18 — the Mississippi State transfer Okot also added 13 rebounds for the double-double.

South Carolina is now 13-1, with its lone loss of the season, like with UCLA, coming against Texas. The Gamecocks are looking dominant since getting healthy, and they were already plenty successful before then.

Providence’s 2025 isn’t over yet: after South Carolina, it has to face UConn next. That’s a tough way to finish the year out.