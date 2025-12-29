College Basketball
Jeremy Fears Jr. Scores New Career High to Lead No. 9 Michigan State Past Cornell
Jeremy Fears Jr. scored a career-high 21 points and added 11 assists for No. 9 Michigan State as the Spartans overcame a sluggish start to beat Cornell 114-97 on Monday night.

Coen Carr had 19 points and six rebounds, and Trey Fort scored 14 points. Divine Ugochukwu added 12 points, and Jaxon Kohler had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Fears’ previous high was 19 points against North Carolina on Nov. 27.

Michigan State (12-1) reached a season high for points and also allowed a season high in its final non-conference game. Its final total was the highest output since Dec. 13, 2008, when the Spartans had 118 against Alcorn State.

The Spartans hadn't given up more than 72 points in any game this season. Their previous season high score was 92 points against Toledo on Dec. 16.

Cooper Noard led Cornell (6-6) with 19 points. Adam Hinton and Jake Fiegen added 15 points apiece.

The schools hadn't faced each other since Nov. 24, 2000.

Up next

Cornell: Hosts Alfred State on Friday night.

Michigan State: At Nebraska on Friday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

