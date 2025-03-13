College Basketball
Duke HC Jon Scheyer: Cooper Flagg suffered ankle sprain, X-rays negative
College Basketball

Duke HC Jon Scheyer: Cooper Flagg suffered ankle sprain, X-rays negative

Updated Mar. 13, 2025 3:09 p.m. ET

The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils were just dealt a massive blow.

Standout freshman forward — and the potential No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft — Cooper Flagg was helped off the floor in the first half of Duke's ACC Tournament quarterfinal-round matchup against Georgia Tech with a left ankle injury on Thursday. He was ruled "doubtful to return" and ultimately never did. After the game, head coach Jon Scheyer said that Flagg suffered a sprained ankle, but that X-rays were negative.

Flagg returned to the bench early in the second half, walking under his own power. He was not wearing a boot on his foot, but did not appear as though he planned to return to the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top-ranked Blue Devils were trailing 26-17 late in the first half when Flagg went up for a rebound and crashed to the floor after he appeared to have his left foot land on the foot of Georgia Tech’s Baye Ndongo. He hobbled back to the bench in clear distress, then bent over with his hands on the seats and pounded a chair with his right fist.

After sitting on the bench for a few minutes, Flagg got up and put his arms around two teammates and was taken to the locker room for observation. He was later shown in a wheelchair in the bowels of the Spectrum Center, possibly being taken for X-rays.

The Blue Devils went on to win without Flagg, 78-70, to advance to the semifinal round.

Flagg, the 2024-25 ACC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, entered Thursday averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season, while shooting 49.4/37.7/83.0.

Duke won the ACC regular-season title with a 19-1 conference record and 28-3 overall mark.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Duke Blue Devils
Cooper Flagg
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NCAA Tournament projections: UNC among last four in; Ohio State drops out

2025 NCAA Tournament projections: UNC among last four in; Ohio State drops out

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes