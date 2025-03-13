College Basketball Duke HC Jon Scheyer: Cooper Flagg suffered ankle sprain, X-rays negative Updated Mar. 13, 2025 3:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils were just dealt a massive blow.

Standout freshman forward — and the potential No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft — Cooper Flagg was helped off the floor in the first half of Duke's ACC Tournament quarterfinal-round matchup against Georgia Tech with a left ankle injury on Thursday. He was ruled "doubtful to return" and ultimately never did. After the game, head coach Jon Scheyer said that Flagg suffered a sprained ankle, but that X-rays were negative.

Flagg returned to the bench early in the second half, walking under his own power. He was not wearing a boot on his foot, but did not appear as though he planned to return to the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top-ranked Blue Devils were trailing 26-17 late in the first half when Flagg went up for a rebound and crashed to the floor after he appeared to have his left foot land on the foot of Georgia Tech’s Baye Ndongo. He hobbled back to the bench in clear distress, then bent over with his hands on the seats and pounded a chair with his right fist.

After sitting on the bench for a few minutes, Flagg got up and put his arms around two teammates and was taken to the locker room for observation. He was later shown in a wheelchair in the bowels of the Spectrum Center, possibly being taken for X-rays.

The Blue Devils went on to win without Flagg, 78-70, to advance to the semifinal round.

Flagg, the 2024-25 ACC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, entered Thursday averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season, while shooting 49.4/37.7/83.0.

Duke won the ACC regular-season title with a 19-1 conference record and 28-3 overall mark.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball Duke Blue Devils Cooper Flagg

share