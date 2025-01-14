College Basketball 2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Creighton, Indiana among teams on the bubble Updated Jan. 14, 2025 1:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This past weekend was filled with non-stop college hoops action, and FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy is back with his latest NCAA Tournament projections.

Tennessee (West), Duke (East), Auburn (South) and Iowa State (Midwest) remained No. 1 seeds in DeCourcy's latest bracket. The Vols were blown out by SEC foe Florida last week, but Rick Barnes' team bounced back with a nice win over Texas this past weekend.

Marquette, Alabama and Oregon stayed put as No. 2 seeds, while the Gators jumped up to the 2-line following back-to-back wins over Tennessee and Arkansas. Meanwhile, Michigan State and Kentucky were bumped up to No. 3 seeds, joining Kansas and Texas A&M.

Houston, Memphis, Purdue and Mississippi State make up the No. 4 seeds in DeCourcy's latest projections.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the bubble, DeCourcy has Texas Tech, New Mexico, Creighton and Iowa among his last four teams to get into the tournament, while Texas, St. Bonaventure, Indiana and Georgetown are listed as DeCourcy's first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament.

SMU, Arizona State, Penn State and Cincinnati are DeCourcy's next four teams out.

The SEC has the most representatives in DeCourcy's latest compilation, with 12 teams. The Big Ten has 11 teams represented, while the Big 12 has seven teams in the tournament, according to DeCourcy. The ACC has five teams, while the Big East has four. The Mountain West has three teams in the mix, while the West Coast Conference has two teams.

Here's a full look at DeCourcy’s latest projections:

Michael DeCourcy covers college basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on NCAA Tournament bracket projections. He has appeared on FOX Sports college basketball game broadcasts, while also serving as a college basketball studio analyst with Big Ten Network. He has been covering college basketball for nearly three decades at the Sporting News. You can follow him at @tsnmike.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball

share