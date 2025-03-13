College Basketball
How to watch the 2025 Big East Tournament: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
How to watch the 2025 Big East Tournament: TV channels, streaming, dates, times

Published Mar. 13, 2025 11:43 a.m. ET

The 2025 Big East Tournament is underway. Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s games, including dates, streaming and TV channels.

How can I watch the 2025 Big East Tournament? What channels will it be on?

The Big East Tournament will be aired on:

  • FOX
  • FS1
  • FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
  • Peacock
Zuby Ejiofor makes a put-back dunk in St John's 79-73 win over Creighton

How can I stream the Big East Tournament or watch without cable?

Big East Tournament games on FOX and FS1 will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX and FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV. Peacock can be used to stream certain games as well.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the games on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

What is the 2025 Big East Tournament Schedule?

Wednesday, March 12 - First Round

Thursday, March 13 - Quarterfinals

Friday, March 14 - Semi-finals

  • Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner – 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
  • Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner – 9 p.m. (FOX)

Saturday, March 15 - Championship

  • Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner – 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Follow along with our 2025 Big East Tournament Bracket tracker.

