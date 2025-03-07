2025 Big East Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

College Basketball
Published Mar. 7, 2025

The 2025 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament will take place from March 12-15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Check out everything you need to know leading up to the games (all times Eastern).

Big East Tournament Bracket and Schedule

Wednesday, March 12 - First Round

  • Game 1: No. 8 vs. No. 9 – 4 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Game 2: No. 7 vs. No. 10 – 6:30 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Game 3: No. 6 vs. No. 11 – 9 p.m. (Peacock)
Thursday, March 13 - Quarterfinals

  • Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. (1) St. John's – 12 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Game 5: No. 5 vs. No. 4 – 2:30 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 2 – 7 p.m. (FS1)
  • Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 3 – 9:30 p.m. (FS1)

UConn's Alex Karaban drains a clutch 3-pointer to help seal victory over No. 20 Marquette

Friday, March 14 - Semi-finals

  • Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner – 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
  • Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner – 9 p.m. (FOX)

Saturday, March 15 - Championship

  • Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner – 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Where is the Big East Tournament this year?

Madison Square Garden in New York City will host the 2025 Big East Tournament.

Who won the 2025 Big East regular season title?

St. John's has clinched the 2025 Big East title outright. St. John's has now won 6 Big East Championships in the regular season.

