2024 Big Ten Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, dates, times, channels

Published Jan. 17, 2024 1:42 p.m. ET

The 2024 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament will take place from March 13-17 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Check out everything you need to know leading up to the games (all times Eastern).

Big Ten Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, March 13 - First Round

  • Game 1: 12 seed vs. 13 seed - 6:30 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Game 2: 11 seed vs. 14 seed - 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Thursday, March 14 - Second Round

  • Game 3: 8 seed vs. 9 seed - 6:30 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)
  • Game 4: 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner - 8 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)
  • Game 5: 7 seed vs. 10 seed - 6:30 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)
  • Game 6: 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner - 8 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)

Friday, March 15 - Quarterfinals

  • Game 7: 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner - 6:30 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)
  • Game 8: 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner - 8 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)
  • Game 9: 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner - 6:30 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)
  • Game 10: 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner - 8 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)

Saturday, March 16 - Semi-finals

  • Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner - 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
  • Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner - 8 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, March 17 - Championship

  • Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner - 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Big Ten Tournament Bracket

The Big Ten basketball season is in full swing and will wrap up on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Check out our Big Ten standings for the latest bracket seeding information.

