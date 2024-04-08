College Basketball 2025 March Madness odds: Duke, North Carolina open as early favorites Updated Apr. 8, 2024 11:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Congratulations to the UConn Huskies on winning the 2024 NCAA men's March Madness tournament by defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 75 to 60.

Monday night's win meant that UConn was the last team standing in back-to-back seasons.

But as every bettor knows, it's never too early to look at the odds for next season.

Immediately following the UConn-Purdue matchup, Duke and North Carolina opened atop the betting board as the favorites to win it all next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Devils' odds opened at +1000, and the Tar Heels' odds sit at second at +1400.

However, it's worth noting that two other teams are tied with UNC at +1400 — the Kansas Jayhawks and then the reigning champion Huskies.

Will UConn make history and become only the second team ever to three-peat in the tournament?

Let's take a full look at the early NCAA tournament betting board at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NCAA Men's Tournament Winner 2025 odds:*

Duke: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

North Carolina: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Kansas: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

UConn: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Houston: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Arizona: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Alabama: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Baylor: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Kentucky: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Iowa State: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Gonzaga: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Auburn: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Purdue: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Arkansas: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Michigan State: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Illinois: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Texas: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Tennessee: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Miami Fl: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Marquette: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Creighton: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Saint Marys: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Saint Johns: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Ohio State: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Florida: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

BYU: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

UCLA: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Michigan: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Maryland: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Wisconsin: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Villanova: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

San Diego State: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

USC: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Texas Tech: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Missouri: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Mississipi State: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Memphis: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Texas A&M: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Oregon: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

LSU: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)



*odds as of 4/8/2024

RELATED: John Fanta's way-too-early top 25 for the 2024-25 season

First on the oddsboard is Duke at +1000. The Blue Devils finished the year with a 27-9 record and exited the postseaon after getting bounced 76-64 by NC State in the Elite Eight.

FOX Sports college basketball broadcaster and reporter John Fanta ranked Duke No. 2 in his way-too-early top 25 rankings for next season. And according to him, fans and bettors need to have Duke-committ Cooper Flagg on their radars.

"The 17-year-old phenom is a fascinating prospect and in contention to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft due to his versatility, defensive upside and wingspan," Fanta wrote.

When it comes to the second team on the betting board, Fanta has the Heels 11th in his way-too-early rankings.

North Carolina's season ended when Powder Blue faced the Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16. In that matchup, UNC fell 89-87 to Alabama.

The back-to-back champs, however, Fanta ranks at No. 1 on this list.

"We had the Huskies at No. 4 in our way-too-early top 25 last April after Dan Hurley said goodbye to Adama Sanogo , Andre Jackson and Jordan Hawkins . That didn't seem to matter, which speaks to the blue blood Hurley has restored in Storrs.

"I'm not getting fooled again. Connecticut is No. 1 until further notice."

Who are you backing to win next year's NCAA men's title? Follow FOX Sports for the latest!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share