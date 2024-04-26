College Basketball Michigan State point guard A.J. Hoggard enters transfer portal Updated Apr. 26, 2024 8:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There was another transfer portal splash on Friday afternoon, and it came from a now former Michigan State star.

A.J. Hoggard will spend his fifth year of college basketball at a new destination, as the two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection is departing Tom Izzo's program after four seasons.

Izzo said last week that Hoggard "could go back to college, but it wouldn't be with the Spartans."

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound point guard started 67 games over the past two years at MSU, averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game.

After Michigan State failed to live up to preseason expectations and exited in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament this past year, it felt like the book was closed on Hoggard's time as a Spartan. In fact, he recently played in the Portsmouth Invitational, an event for college hoops seniors, one that potential pros play in while receiving evaluation.

For those who play in the Portsmouth event but return to college, it typically comes with a three-game suspension to start the season because it's meant for those moving on.

That being said, after Hoggard made comments to the media this past year in regard to him being doubted, it felt like something was off. This is a case where a change of scenery is best for both sides.

Hoggard will be a highly sought-after transfer guard, and the new May 1 deadline for all transfers, including graduate transfers, is why he couldn't wait much longer to enter the portal. That rule has led to a flurry of graduate transfers entering the portal a year after they had no firm timeline, something the NCAA has since changed.

Michigan State is set to return Jeremy Fears, Tre Holloman and Jaden Akins on the perimeter next season, as well as Omaha transfer Frankie Fidler , who committed to Tom Izzo and the Spartans earlier this week.

