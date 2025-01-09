National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: Debate at the top with Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper Published Jan. 9, 2025 12:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While there are many unknowns in the sports world as 2025 begins, here's one thing I can tell you: The 2025 NBA Draft will be a significant upgrade from last year's edition.

This class is chock-full of storylines that will make for a big event this summer in Brooklyn. The one-and-done freshmen will be back at the top of the board after we saw only two college players in the first six selections of last summer's draft.

The first debate is obvious:

Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper?

First and foremost, it bears noting that there really was no debate before the college basketball season began about whether Flagg, the Duke phenom and Maine native, was going at the top of the draft board. However, I give credit to Harper, the 6-foot-6 Scarlet Knights guard out of Don Bosco Prep, for giving us the entertainment of the question at the top of this draft.

Flagg is still the favorite and, for all intents and purposes, I believe he'll go No. 1 in this draft. The 6-9 forward has averaged 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 46% from the floor for a top-five Duke team. Jon Scheyer relies on Flagg to be a primary ball handler, shot-taker and, of course, his best defender, with a wingspan of over 7-feet and athleticism and feel for the game that is off the charts. Flagg presents the whole package, and we haven't seen the best from him at the college level.

As for Harper, he plays alongside another potential top-three pick, Ace Bailey, to form an electrifying freshman duo at Rutgers. Averaging 21.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting an incredibly efficient 52% from the floor, Harper already has two 35-plus point performances on the season, and they came in back-to-back games against Notre Dame and a top-10 Alabama team. In early December against Seton Hall, the Jersey native left his imprint on the Scarlet Knights' rivalry:

Harper lives for the big moment and possesses an outstanding skill set that allows him to score at every level and be a difficult 3-point shooter off the dribble. Having watched Harper live a number of times, it's also apparent how much of a leader he is with his teammates. The son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper Sr. and younger brother of former Rutgers star Ron Jr., he comes from great genes and has an understanding of what leadership and composure look like.

Bailey, the 6-10, 200-pound forward, is the most athletic player in this draft class. He is a super freak who lives for explosive plays and tough shotmaking. This past week, against Indiana, he went off for 39 points on 16-of-29 shooting, tying the most points by a Rutgers freshman in a single game in program history.

Do I think Bailey is better than Flagg and Harper? Not in the debate for No. 1, but I wouldn't scoff at the argument that his upside is very much in line with the top duo because of his size, athleticism and how easy he makes tough shots look. I think there are parts of Bailey's game that still have to be refined at the next level because it's more difficult to succeed as a young player in the NBA when you aren't a good passer. Bailey is averaging less than one assist per game at Rutgers.

"I would say with the first two picks, it's hard to see any other outcome than Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper," one scout with a top NBA organization told FOX Sports. "Personally, I have it as Cooper then Dylan. It's definitely going to be one of those two going at No. 1 and the other at No. 2. I don't think anybody else has proven they can hang with them.

"The third pick is really tricky, and it's tough to tell. I think Kasparas [Jakucionis] from Illinois is a top contender, as well as V.J. Edgecombe [Baylor]. It's really open there at No. 3. But I think Dylan [Harper] has done enough to get into the top two of the draft. I don't see any reason to knock Cooper off of the top spot. I just think he's a lock to be an elite No. 2 option in the NBA with upside for more, whereas with Dylan, he could be a No. 1 option for an NBA team, but there's some risk there. Whereas with Cooper, it feels like a guarantee that he will contribute to a winning team in the NBA. It's still not set in stone, but that's where I lean right now."

Could an NBA team really pass at the chance to draft Flagg with the No. 1 pick?

"I just don't know who would have the stones to not draft Cooper Flagg, knowing how safe he is and the media attention that comes with him," another NBA scout told FOX Sports. "Dylan [Harper) is so gifted offensively and is a true point guard that if a team just wants a primary ball handler to run their offense for the next decade, I wouldn't be shocked if it was closer in June. But I still don't think it's a debate right now.

"That said, in my opinion, it's Flagg, Harper and Bailey in the top three for me. Could I see Jakucionis, Edgecombe or BYU's Egor Demin catching up to Bailey if Demin breaks out in the Big 12? Perhaps. But right now, it's pretty safe for me in that top three."

After talking with numerous evaluators and college coaches over the past week, here's where I stand with my first mock draft of 2025.

* The order of teams is reflected by the current NBA standings.

1. Washington Wizards: Cooper Flagg, Duke

In addition to Flagg's elite skill set, athleticism and poise, the superstar freshman just turned 18 on Dec. 21. He will be the second-youngest college player to get drafted in the history of the event, so Flagg even checks off the age box in a special way because he still has plenty of upside. He has scored 24 points in three of Duke's last five games, all of which were wins, and added 10 rebounds and five assists in Duke's 76-47 win over Pitt.

2. New Orleans Pelicans: Dylan Harper, Rutgers

Harper has separated himself from anybody else in the race to go second overall behind Flagg. As it stands right now, he's as close as he's ever been to the No. 1 pick. Harper is averaging 21.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on a Rutgers team that is underwhelming beyond him and Ace Bailey. The New Jersey native is the best pure guard in this draft, and it's not close.

3. Charlotte Hornets: Ace Bailey, Rutgers

The 6-10 Bailey can play any position on the floor and makes some very difficult shots look incredibly easy, averaging 19 points and eight rebounds per game. It's a skill to be a tough shotmaker, and Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell has told me multiple times that Bailey is the most unique prospect he's ever coached because of the amount of upside he possesses and the amount of "wow" plays he can make. That's still too hard for me to pass on at No. 3 in this draft.

4. Toronto Raptors: Kasparas Jakučionis, Illinois

The Lithuanian guard can be a lead ball handler, terrific shooter and everything in between. At 6-6, he possesses great length and versatility and has a pro background, having played for European power FC Barcelona. He posted a combined 34 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in wins at Oregon and Washington this past week. I love his feel for the game and think he's applying pressure to Bailey to be the third pick.

5. Utah Jazz: Tre Johnson, Texas

The five-star freshman has only increased his stock since arriving in Austin and fits the modern-day NBA mold at 6-6 with a 7-foot wingspan. He's a three-level scorer, shown by the fact he's averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting 46% from the floor for the Longhorns. Johnson has great bounce, can really thrive in the midrange and understands how to get to advantageous spots where he can consistently knock down shots, shooting 40% from 3-point territory.

6. Portland Trail Blazers: Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

He is the biggest stock riser in this class, leading the Sooners to a 13-2 start this season. The 6-4 Fears is averaging 17.6 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game, possessing an amazing ability to finish in the lane and a speed factor that makes him extremely difficult to stop in transition. While the perimeter game needs to evolve, he has shot in the neighborhood of 60% on 2-point field goals.

7. Brooklyn Nets: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

The 6-5 prospect is a two-way guard who takes pride in how he defends, sitting in the top 20 in the country with 2.5 steals per game for the Bears. He is as good as any prospect on that end of the floor in this draft while possessing a great first step and the body control to make him a quality finisher on offense. He's another prospect who has to work on his jumper, but Edgecombe does so much to impact the game with 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

8. Oklahoma City Thunder (via 76ers): Khaman Maluach, Duke

The NBA Academy Africa product is a 7-2 specimen who can eliminate any and all shots that come in his way. If he's not blocking it, he's altering it in some way, shape or form. While his offense is an area that has room for growth, there are reasons to believe Maluach can become better in that category with how hard he plays and the fact that he's 18 years old. I love this kid's game perhaps more than other evaluators and think his defensive prowess gives him top-10 value.

9. Houston Rockets (via Phoenix Suns): Nolan Traore, France

Playing in LNB Elite and the Basketball Champions League, the 6-3 guard has a two-way skill set. Offensively, his first step is as special as any in the NBA and he operates well in ball screens with a great knack for finding the right angle and scoring. The perimeter game is a work in progress, but his willingness to defend on tape looks good. Traore's stock could continue to rise in this class, especially with his international pro background.

10. Chicago Bulls: Liam McNeeley, UConn

The 6-7 Connecticut wing has a feel for the game that is beyond his years and possesses the skills to be a microwave shot-maker in the NBA. McNeeley's work ethic is through the roof, fitting the UConn culture that has produced six selections in the last two drafts. Averaging 14 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 43% from the floor and 38% from 3-point range, he's a three-level scorer who uses his physical frame to create opportunities. McNeeley is stout on the defensive end of the floor and does the little things. He will be a quality role player for any organization. McNeeley is dealing with an ankle injury that will sideline him until at least the end of January.

11. Sacramento Kings: Asa Newell, Georgia

Standing at 6-11, Newell possesses great hands and mobility, consistently showcasing the ability to run the floor and finish with fluidity. The Georgia product is averaging 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 59% from the floor. Newell posted 13 points and 13 rebounds in a loss to Ole Miss on Saturday, showing the kind of rebounder he can be at the next level.

12. Detroit Pistons: Boogie Fland, Arkansas

The John Calipari recruit never stops moving and is a flash in transition, possessing a variety of guard skills. He has a ton of upside because of how hot he can get as a shooter. He recently shot 5-for-8 from 3-point range in a win over Oakland, finishing with 24 points, while scoring 20 in a win over Michigan at the Jimmy V Classic. Not only is Fland a multidimensional scorer, but he averages 5.9 assists per game.

13. Utah Jazz (via Timberwolves): Egor Demin, BYU

At 6-9, Demin's size and playmaking skill set are the biggest reasons why he is a lottery pick in my mock despite the fact that he has struggled to score as of late. He is a tremendous playmaker, though, averaging six assists per game and consistently using the lane to make things happen for those around him. He is a solid rebounder and defender as well, with pro experience with Real Madrid in Spain. His perimeter shooting needs work, but Demin is more than worthy of a lottery ticket.

14. San Antonio Spurs: Ben Saraf, Israel (Ratiopharm Ulm, Basketball Bundesliga)

The 2024 Israeli League Premier Rising Star and FIBA U18 European Championship MVP is a quality 6-6 left-handed wing with good touch and feel for picking his spots offensively. When he has the basketball, he can finish in the lane, stop at the elbow and knock down tough shots, or be a distributor with good vision to find his teammates. He presents the tools to be a solid enough defender, although foot speed is a bit of a concern. The one area to improve upon: perimeter shooting.

15. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks): Kon Knueppel, Duke

16. Indiana Pacers: Jaland Lowe, Pittsburgh

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Heat): Derik Queen, Maryland

18. Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks): Labaron Philon, Alabama

19. Golden State Warriors: Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana

20. Orlando Magic: Hugo Gonzalez, Spain (Real Madrid)

21. Dallas Mavericks: JT Toppin, Texas Tech

22. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers): Ian Jackson, North Carolina

23. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): Noa Essengue, France (Ratiopharm Ulm, Basketball Bundesliga)

24. Orlando Magic (via Nuggets): Nique Clifford, Colorado State

25. Memphis Grizzlies: Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

26. Brooklyn Nets (via Rockets): Dink Pate, NBA G League

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Knicks): Kam Jones, Marquette

28. Boston Celtics: Will Riley, Illinois

29. Los Angeles Clippers (via Thunder): Jase Richardson, Michigan State

30. Utah Jazz (via Cavs): Alex Karaban, UConn

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta .

