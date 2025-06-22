2025-26 NBA Title Odds: OKC Favored; Cavs, Knicks Lead East

The Thunder defeated the Pacers in seven games to clinch the 2024-25 NBA title.

Now, with the 2025-26 preseason well underway, it's time to discuss this season.

Will the Thunder repeat as champions? Will the Rockets — who made a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant — win it all? Or, will another active squad from summer pull off the feat?

Here are the NBA title futures at Fanduel Sportsbook as of Oct. 10.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

NBA Finals Winner 2025-26 Season

Oklahoma City Thunder: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Denver Nuggets: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

New York Knicks: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Los Angeles Lakers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Houston Rockets: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Orlando Magic: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Los Angeles Clippers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Atlanta Hawks: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Golden State Warriors: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Boston Celtics: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Philadelphia 76ers: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Detroit Pistons: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Dallas Mavericks: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

San Antonio Spurs: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Milwaukee Bucks: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Brooklyn Nets: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Indiana Pacers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Memphis Grizzlies: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Miami Heat: +17500 (bet $10 to win $1,760 total)

Toronto Raptors: +22500 (bet $10 to win $2,260 total)

New Orleans Pelicans: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Sacramento Kings: +40000 (bet $10 to $4,010 total)

Portland Trail Blazers: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Phoenix Suns: +75000 (bet $10 to win $7,510 total)

Chicago Bulls: +75000 (bet $10 to win $7,510 total)

Washington Wizards: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Charlotte Hornets: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Utah Jazz: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is what to know about the NBA title oddsboard:

The Reigning Champs: OKC's odds shortened to +220 after opening at +260 post-title run. Over the summer, the Thunder re-signed star youngsters Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, securing their core (alongside reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) for the foreseeable future.

Immediate Contenders: Second and third on the board are Cleveland and Denver, respectively. Denver had a busy summer, trading Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson, trading Dario Saric for Jonas Valanciunas, and then signing Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr.

East Shakeup: Indiana star guard Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in the NBA Finals and Boston star Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles earlier in the playoffs. Both could potentially miss the entire season. The Pacers also lost Myles Turner in free agency, and Boston traded Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday, and lost Al Horford in free agency. In other words, the East is wide open, with Cleveland (+650) and New York (+1100) as the early favorites to potentially win the conferenec.

West On Top: Of the top 10 teams on the board, six are from the West, including the Thunder (first), Nuggets (third), Lakers (fifth), Rockets (sixth), Wolves (seventh) and Clippers (ninth). On the outside looking in are the Warriors (11th) and Mavericks (15th), who drafted Cooper Flagg and are awaiting Kyrie Irving's return from a torn ACL.

Big Movers: The Rockets opened at +900 but have since fallen to +1600, likely due to the season-ending ACL tear suffered by Fred VanVleet. The Bucks opened at +4200 but now sit at +6500. The Suns opened at +31000 but are now at +75000 after losing Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!