National Football League 2024 NFL playoff bracket: Updated schedule, picture, standings Updated Jan. 18, 2024 9:04 a.m. ET

The 2024 NFL Playoffs started last weekend. Here's how the playoff picture, bracket and schedule look after the wild-card round:

NFL Playoff Schedule

All times Eastern

Wild-card round

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Sunday, January, 14, 2024

Monday, January 15, 2024

Divisional round

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Conference-championship round

Sunday, January 28, 2024

AFC Championship Game — 3 p.m. (CBS)

NFC Championship Game — 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, February 11, 2024

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion — 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC

(1) Ravens received a bye

(2) Bills beat (7) Steelers

(3) Chiefs beat (6) Dolphins

(4) Texans beat (5) Browns

NFC

(1) 49ers received a bye

(2) Cowboys lost to (7) Packers

(3) Lions beat (6) Rams

(4) Buccaneers beat (5) Eagles

NFL playoff picture

AFC

NFC

* Clinched playoff berth

** Clinched Division

*** Clinched No. 1 seed, home-field advantage and first-round bye

