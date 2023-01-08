National Football League
2023 NFL Playoff Picture
National Football League

2024 NFL playoff bracket: Updated schedule, picture, standings

Updated Jan. 18, 2024 9:04 a.m. ET

The 2024 NFL Playoffs started last weekend. Here's how the playoff picture, bracket and schedule look after the wild-card round:

NFL Playoff Schedule

All times Eastern

Wild-card round

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Sunday, January, 14, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday, January 15, 2024

Divisional round

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Conference-championship round

Sunday, January 28, 2024

  • AFC Championship Game — 3 p.m. (CBS)
  • NFC Championship Game — 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl LVIII

Sunday, February 11, 2024

  • AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion — 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC

  • (1) Ravens received a bye
  • (2) Bills beat (7) Steelers
  • (3) Chiefs beat (6) Dolphins
  • (4) Texans beat (5) Browns

NFC

  • (1) 49ers received a bye
  • (2) Cowboys lost to (7) Packers
  • (3) Lions beat (6) Rams
  • (4) Buccaneers beat (5) Eagles

NFL playoff picture

AFC

  1. Baltimore Ravens (13-4)***
  2. Buffalo Bills (11-6)*
  3. Kansas City Chiefs (10-6)**
  4. Houston Texans (10-7)**
  5. Cleveland Browns (11-6)*
  6. Miami Dolphins (11-6)*
  7. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)*

NFC

  1. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)***
  2. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)**
  3. Detroit Lions (12-5)**
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)**
  5. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)*
  6. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)*
  7. Green Bay Packers (9-8)*

* Clinched playoff berth
** Clinched Division
*** Clinched No. 1 seed, home-field advantage and first-round bye

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Caleb Williams 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds shift after Kliff Kingsbury news

Caleb Williams 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds shift after Kliff Kingsbury news

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes