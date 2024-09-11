National Football League 2024-25 NFL playoff odds: Every team's odds to make the postseason Updated Sep. 11, 2024 7:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The first week of the NFL is in the books, and several teams made significant changes in regards to their playoff odds.

Most notably, the Green Bay Packers odds took a significant hit after the injury sustained by Jordan Love.

While it's still very early in the season, we'll have you covered every week with the latest odds following each weekend of play.

Here are the playoff odds for all 32 teams as of September 11th, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

AFC Playoff Odds

Baltimore Ravens

Yes: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

No: +200 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Buffalo Bills

Yes: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

No: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Cincinnati Bengals

Yes: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

No: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Cleveland Browns

Yes: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

No: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)

Denver Broncos

Yes: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

No: -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)

Houston Texans

Yes: -330 (bet $10 to win $13.03 total)

No: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Indianapolis Colts

Yes: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

No: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Yes: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

No: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Kansas City Chiefs

Yes: -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)

No: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Los Angeles Chargers

Yes: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

No: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)



Las Vegas Raiders

Yes: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

No: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

Miami Dolphins

Yes: -205 (bet $10 to win $14.88 total)

No: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)



New England Patriots

Yes: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

No: -1400 (bet $10 to win $10.71 total)

New York Jets

Yes: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

No: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Yes: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

No: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)



Tennessee Titans

Yes: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

No: -800 (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)

NFC Playoff Odds

Arizona Cardinals

Yes: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

No: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)



Atlanta Falcons

Yes: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

No: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Carolina Panthers

Yes: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

No: -4000 (bet $10 to win $10.25 total)

Chicago Bears

Yes: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

No: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Dallas Cowboys

Yes: -380 (bet $10 to win $12.63 total)

No: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)



Detroit Lions

Yes: -380 (bet $10 to win $12.63 total)

No: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Green Bay Packers

Yes: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

No: -225 (bet $10 to win $14.44 total)

Los Angeles Rams

Yes: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

No: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)

Minnesota Vikings

Yes: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

No: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

New Orleans Saints

Yes: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

No: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

New York Giants

Yes: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

No: -2500 (bet $10 to win $10.40 total)

Philadelphia Eagles

Yes: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

No: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

San Francisco 49ers

Yes: -800 (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)

No: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Seattle Seahawks

Yes: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

No: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yes: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

No: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Washington Commanders

Yes: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

No: -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)

Which team are you betting to make or miss the playoffs? Follow FOX Sports for the latest in NFL news.

