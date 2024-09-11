2024-25 NFL playoff odds: Every team's odds to make the postseason
The first week of the NFL is in the books, and several teams made significant changes in regards to their playoff odds.
Most notably, the Green Bay Packers odds took a significant hit after the injury sustained by Jordan Love.
While it's still very early in the season, we'll have you covered every week with the latest odds following each weekend of play.
Here are the playoff odds for all 32 teams as of September 11th, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:
AFC Playoff Odds
Yes: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)
No: +200 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Yes: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)
No: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Yes: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
No: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Yes: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
No: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)
Yes: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
No: -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)
Yes: -330 (bet $10 to win $13.03 total)
No: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Yes: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)
No: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)
Yes: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)
No: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)
Yes: -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)
No: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Yes: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
No: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Las Vegas Raiders
Yes: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
No: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)
Yes: -205 (bet $10 to win $14.88 total)
No: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
New England Patriots
Yes: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
No: -1400 (bet $10 to win $10.71 total)
Yes: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)
No: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Yes: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)
No: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
Tennessee Titans
Yes: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
No: -800 (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)
NFC Playoff Odds
Yes: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
No: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)
Atlanta Falcons
Yes: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
No: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Yes: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
No: -4000 (bet $10 to win $10.25 total)
Yes: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
No: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Yes: -380 (bet $10 to win $12.63 total)
No: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Detroit Lions
Yes: -380 (bet $10 to win $12.63 total)
No: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Yes: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
No: -225 (bet $10 to win $14.44 total)
Yes: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
No: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)
Yes: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
No: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)
Yes: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
No: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)
Yes: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
No: -2500 (bet $10 to win $10.40 total)
Yes: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)
No: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Yes: -800 (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)
No: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Yes: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
No: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)
Yes: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
No: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)
Yes: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
No: -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)
Which team are you betting to make or miss the playoffs? Follow FOX Sports for the latest in NFL news.
