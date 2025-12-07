National Football League
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule Updated During Week 14
Published Dec. 7, 2025 2:48 p.m. ET
The NFL playoff race has taken center stage in Week 14.
In the NFC, the Bears are trying to hold onto the No. 1 seed as they face the Packers, while the Rams play the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Patriots are on their bye week, which means the Broncos can equal their 11-2 record with a win today over the Raiders.
Check out the up-to-date NFL Playoff Picture if the playoffs started right now:
NFL Playoff Picture
AFC
- New England Patriots (11-2)
- Denver Broncos (10-2)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)
- Baltimore Ravens (6-6)
- Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)
- Indianapolis Colts (8-4)
- Buffalo Bills (8-4)
In the hunt: Houston Texans (7-5), Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6), Kansas City Chiefs (6-6)
NFC
- Chicago Bears (9-3)
- Los Angeles Rams (9-3)
- Philadelphia Eagles (8-4)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)
- Seattle Seahawks (9-3)
- Green Bay Packers (8-3-1)
- San Francisco 49ers (9-4)
In the hunt: Detroit Lions (8-5), Carolina Panthers (7-6), Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1)
NFL Playoff Bracket
AFC
- (1) Pats receive a bye
- (2) Broncos vs. (7) Bills
- (3) Jags vs. (6) Colts
- (4) Ravens vs. (5) Chargers
NFC
- (1) Bears receive a bye
- (2) Rams vs. (7) 49ers
- (3) Eagles vs. (6) Packers
- (4) Bucs vs. (5) Seahawks
NFL Playoff Schedule
- January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round
- January 17-18: Divisional round
- January 25: AFC and NFC championship games
- February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)
