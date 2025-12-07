2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule Updated During Week 14

The NFL playoff race has taken center stage in Week 14.

In the NFC, the Bears are trying to hold onto the No. 1 seed as they face the Packers, while the Rams play the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Patriots are on their bye week, which means the Broncos can equal their 11-2 record with a win today over the Raiders.

Check out the up-to-date NFL Playoff Picture if the playoffs started right now:

NFL Playoff Picture

AFC

In the hunt: Houston Texans (7-5), Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6), Kansas City Chiefs (6-6)

NFC

In the hunt: Detroit Lions (8-5), Carolina Panthers (7-6), Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1)

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC

(1) Pats receive a bye

(2) Broncos vs. (7) Bills

(3) Jags vs. (6) Colts

(4) Ravens vs. (5) Chargers

NFC

(1) Bears receive a bye

(2) Rams vs. (7) 49ers

(3) Eagles vs. (6) Packers

(4) Bucs vs. (5) Seahawks

NFL Playoff Schedule

January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round

January 17-18: Divisional round

January 25: AFC and NFC championship games

February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)