2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule Updated During Week 14
Published Dec. 7, 2025 2:48 p.m. ET

The NFL playoff race has taken center stage in Week 14. 

In the NFC, the Bears are trying to hold onto the No. 1 seed as they face the Packers, while the Rams play the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Patriots are on their bye week, which means the Broncos can equal their 11-2 record with a win today over the Raiders.

Check out the up-to-date NFL Playoff Picture if the playoffs started right now:

AFC

  1. New England Patriots (11-2)
  2. Denver Broncos (10-2)
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)
  4. Baltimore Ravens (6-6)
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)
  6. Indianapolis Colts (8-4)
  7. Buffalo Bills (8-4)

In the hunt: Houston Texans (7-5), Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6), Kansas City Chiefs (6-6)

NFC

  1. Chicago Bears (9-3)
  2. Los Angeles Rams (9-3)
  3. Philadelphia Eagles (8-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)
  5. Seattle Seahawks (9-3)
  6. Green Bay Packers (8-3-1)
  7. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

In the hunt: Detroit Lions (8-5), Carolina Panthers (7-6), Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1)

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC

  • (1) Pats receive a bye
  • (2) Broncos vs. (7) Bills
  • (3) Jags vs. (6) Colts
  • (4) Ravens vs. (5) Chargers

NFC

  • (1) Bears receive a bye
  • (2) Rams vs. (7) 49ers
  • (3) Eagles vs. (6) Packers
  • (4) Bucs vs. (5) Seahawks

NFL Playoff Schedule

  • January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round
  • January 17-18: Divisional round
  • January 25: AFC and NFC championship games
  • February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)

