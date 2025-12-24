National Football League
NFL Contract Incentives Tracker: Sam Darnold, Rico Dowdle Near Massive Paydays
National Football League

NFL Contract Incentives Tracker: Sam Darnold, Rico Dowdle Near Massive Paydays

Published Dec. 24, 2025 7:51 p.m. ET

While NFL players are playing with the goal of lifting their team to victory, they're also striving for individual success. Many players have incentives included in their contracts that increase their earnings depending on their individual performance and statistics.

Here's a look at which players are nearing the achievement of contract incentives this season.

Sam Darnold, QB (Seattle Seahawks)

Incentives: $2 million total: $500,000 for 28 passing TDs; $500,000 for 4,000 passing yards; $500,000 for 67.5% completion percentage; $500,000 for 100 passer rating
Statistics: 24 passing TDs, 3,703 passing yards, 67.2% completion percentage and 100.6 passer rating with games against the Panthers, 49ers remaining

Rico Dowdle, RB (Carolina Panthers)

Incentive: $1 million for 1,350 all-purpose yards
Statistics: 1,280 all-purpose yards with games against Seahawks, Buccaneers remaining

Keenan Allen, WR (Los Angeles Chargers)

Incentive: $750,000 for 80 total receptions
Statistics: 73 receptions with games against the Texans, Broncos remaining

Jauan Jennings, WR (San Francisco 49ers)

Incentive: $666,667 for 60 receptions; $666,666 for 600 receiving yards
Statistics: 49 receptions, 566 receiving yards with games against the Bears, Seahawks remaining

Stefon Diggs, WR (New England Patriots)

Incentive: $500,000 for 80 receptions
Statistics: 76 receptions with games against the Jets, Dolphins remaining

Arik Armstead, DT (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Incentive: $1 million for seven sacks
Statistics: Five sacks with games against the Colts, Titans remaining

Von Miller, DE (Washington Commanders)

Incentive: $1 million for nine sacks
Statistics: Seven sacks with games against the Cowboys, Eagles remaining

Uchenna Nwosu, DE (Seattle Seahawks)

Incentive: $1 million for 6.5 sacks
Statistics: Six sacks with games against the Panthers, 49ers remaining 

Deebo Samuel, WR (Washington Commanders)

Incentive: $250,000 for 700 receiving yards
Statistics: 631 receiving yards with games against the Cowboys, Eagles remaining

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Week 17 Buzz: A.J. Brown Misses Practice; Lane Johnson, Jalen Carter Return

2025 NFL Week 17 Buzz: A.J. Brown Misses Practice; Lane Johnson, Jalen Carter Return

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes