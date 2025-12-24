NFL Contract Incentives Tracker: Sam Darnold, Rico Dowdle Near Massive Paydays

While NFL players are playing with the goal of lifting their team to victory, they're also striving for individual success. Many players have incentives included in their contracts that increase their earnings depending on their individual performance and statistics.

Here's a look at which players are nearing the achievement of contract incentives this season.

Sam Darnold, QB (Seattle Seahawks)

Incentives: $2 million total: $500,000 for 28 passing TDs; $500,000 for 4,000 passing yards; $500,000 for 67.5% completion percentage; $500,000 for 100 passer rating

Statistics: 24 passing TDs, 3,703 passing yards, 67.2% completion percentage and 100.6 passer rating with games against the Panthers, 49ers remaining

Rico Dowdle, RB (Carolina Panthers)

Incentive: $1 million for 1,350 all-purpose yards

Statistics: 1,280 all-purpose yards with games against Seahawks, Buccaneers remaining

Keenan Allen, WR (Los Angeles Chargers)

Incentive: $750,000 for 80 total receptions

Statistics: 73 receptions with games against the Texans, Broncos remaining

Jauan Jennings, WR (San Francisco 49ers)

Incentive: $666,667 for 60 receptions; $666,666 for 600 receiving yards

Statistics: 49 receptions, 566 receiving yards with games against the Bears, Seahawks remaining

Stefon Diggs, WR (New England Patriots)

Incentive: $500,000 for 80 receptions

Statistics: 76 receptions with games against the Jets, Dolphins remaining

Arik Armstead, DT (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Incentive: $1 million for seven sacks

Statistics: Five sacks with games against the Colts, Titans remaining

Von Miller, DE (Washington Commanders)

Incentive: $1 million for nine sacks

Statistics: Seven sacks with games against the Cowboys, Eagles remaining

Uchenna Nwosu, DE (Seattle Seahawks)

Incentive: $1 million for 6.5 sacks

Statistics: Six sacks with games against the Panthers, 49ers remaining

Deebo Samuel, WR (Washington Commanders)

Incentive: $250,000 for 700 receiving yards

Statistics: 631 receiving yards with games against the Cowboys, Eagles remaining