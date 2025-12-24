NFL Contract Incentives Tracker: Sam Darnold, Rico Dowdle Near Massive Paydays
While NFL players are playing with the goal of lifting their team to victory, they're also striving for individual success. Many players have incentives included in their contracts that increase their earnings depending on their individual performance and statistics.
Here's a look at which players are nearing the achievement of contract incentives this season.
Sam Darnold, QB (Seattle Seahawks)
Incentives: $2 million total: $500,000 for 28 passing TDs; $500,000 for 4,000 passing yards; $500,000 for 67.5% completion percentage; $500,000 for 100 passer rating
Statistics: 24 passing TDs, 3,703 passing yards, 67.2% completion percentage and 100.6 passer rating with games against the Panthers, 49ers remaining
Rico Dowdle, RB (Carolina Panthers)
Incentive: $1 million for 1,350 all-purpose yards
Statistics: 1,280 all-purpose yards with games against Seahawks, Buccaneers remaining
Keenan Allen, WR (Los Angeles Chargers)
Incentive: $750,000 for 80 total receptions
Statistics: 73 receptions with games against the Texans, Broncos remaining
Jauan Jennings, WR (San Francisco 49ers)
Incentive: $666,667 for 60 receptions; $666,666 for 600 receiving yards
Statistics: 49 receptions, 566 receiving yards with games against the Bears, Seahawks remaining
Stefon Diggs, WR (New England Patriots)
Incentive: $500,000 for 80 receptions
Statistics: 76 receptions with games against the Jets, Dolphins remaining
Arik Armstead, DT (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Incentive: $1 million for seven sacks
Statistics: Five sacks with games against the Colts, Titans remaining
Von Miller, DE (Washington Commanders)
Incentive: $1 million for nine sacks
Statistics: Seven sacks with games against the Cowboys, Eagles remaining
Uchenna Nwosu, DE (Seattle Seahawks)
Incentive: $1 million for 6.5 sacks
Statistics: Six sacks with games against the Panthers, 49ers remaining
Deebo Samuel, WR (Washington Commanders)
Incentive: $250,000 for 700 receiving yards
Statistics: 631 receiving yards with games against the Cowboys, Eagles remaining
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Does NFC's Road to Super Bowl Run Through the West?
Steelers WR DK Metcalf's Suspension Upheld, $45M Future Guaranteed Money Voided
NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17: How Final 4 Playoff Spots Could Be Determined
-
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule: 8 Teams Clinch Spots in Week 16
QB Stock Market Week 17: Caleb Williams Defying Logic; Aaron Rodgers Defying Age
Ravens, Broncos, 49ers, Seahawks Lead Way With 6 Players at NFL Pro Bowl Games
-
Let's Debate: Jared Goff, Tee Higgins & the Other Top Pro Bowl Snubs
Herd Hierarchy Week 17: Who Replaced Rams at No. 1? Are The Jaguars for Real?
2025 NFL Division Winner Odds: Clinching Scenarios Will Define Week 17
-
2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Does NFC's Road to Super Bowl Run Through the West?
Steelers WR DK Metcalf's Suspension Upheld, $45M Future Guaranteed Money Voided
NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17: How Final 4 Playoff Spots Could Be Determined
-
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule: 8 Teams Clinch Spots in Week 16
QB Stock Market Week 17: Caleb Williams Defying Logic; Aaron Rodgers Defying Age
Ravens, Broncos, 49ers, Seahawks Lead Way With 6 Players at NFL Pro Bowl Games
-
Let's Debate: Jared Goff, Tee Higgins & the Other Top Pro Bowl Snubs
Herd Hierarchy Week 17: Who Replaced Rams at No. 1? Are The Jaguars for Real?
2025 NFL Division Winner Odds: Clinching Scenarios Will Define Week 17