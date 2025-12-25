Lamar Jackson Trade Rumors: 3 Trade Fits if Ravens Move on From Star QB

Could the Baltimore Ravens trade Lamar Jackson?

As wild as that might sound, that thought was given some credence on Wednesday, thanks to a column by longtime Baltimore Sun writer Mike Preston. In the column, Preston reported that Ravens coach John Harbaugh has "become tired" of Jackson and the preferential treatment he's received from the franchise.

Harbaugh, however, downplayed that report on Wednesday.

"I don't know where that's coming from," Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday. "I've never seen that ever. That's not something that I've ever witnessed, and I'm in every meeting."

The recent news came a few days after the Ravens fell to 7-8 on the season, with Jackson suffering a back injury that forced him to leave the Week 16 loss to the New England Patriots early. The loss also put the Ravens' playoff hopes on the brink, as they will now need to win out and get some help this weekend in order to remain in the playoff hunt.

The Baltimore Sun column also reported that extension discussions between Jackson, who is questionable for Week 17, and the Ravens are still "ongoing." Jackson has two years remaining on the five-year deal he signed in 2023, but he's the 10th-highest-paid quarterback on an average annual basis — putting the two-time MVP slightly behind the eight-ball in that regard.

Is Lamar Jackson’s inability to stay healthy costing the Ravens?

With Jackson's future in Baltimore possibly coming into question this offseason, which teams would make the most sense to trade for him if he were to become available?

Here are three preliminary trade fits:

Tua Tagovailoa's time in Miami might come to an end this offseason. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Maybe moving back home is in the cards for Jackson? A South Florida native, Jackson played high school ball at Boynton Beach Community before becoming a star at Louisville.

Homecoming narrative aside, the Dolphins might be scouring the market for a quarterback this offseason anyway. They benched Tua Tagovailoa after the team was knocked out of playoff contention in Week 15, potentially signaling that his days in Miami are nearing their end.

A move for Jackson after potentially cutting Tagovailoa could come with a major price tag. The Dolphins would eat up to $99 million in dead money if they cut Tagovailoa, so they'd have to account for that on top of a possible extension for Jackson this offseason.

Mike McDaniel's future as head coach could also come into play here. McDaniel has dealt with hot seat rumors all season long as Miami is set to miss the postseason for a second straight year.

If the Dolphins were to keep McDaniel, pairing Jackson with one of the league's top offensive minds could produce some electric football. He also might form the fastest quarterback-running back duo in NFL history with De'Von Achane, who has been able to produce despite Miami's struggles this year (1,267 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per carry, eight rushing touchdowns).

The Dolphins might not have Tyreek Hill after this season, but Jackson would have a dependable top target in Jaylen Waddle if he were to end up in Miami. Miami's offensive line isn't spectacular, though, ranking toward the bottom of the league in pass-block (23rd) and run-block win rate (30th).

It isn't necessarily a perfect situation for Jackson. Still, it's evident that there are enough pieces in place for the two-time MVP to have success in the Dolphins' offense.

Geno Smith's first year in Las Vegas hasn't gone great, seemingly putting the Raiders in a spot where they have to look for a quarterback this offseason. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The season isn't over yet, but it's safe to say that the Geno Smith experiment hasn't worked the way the Raiders would've liked, and they should be on the hunt for a new quarterback in 2026.

Luckily for Las Vegas, one of the best quarterbacks of the last 10 years could be available in the coming months. Jackson would certainly elevate a Raiders offense that's looked pedestrian, at best, over the last few seasons, and rank last in yards and scoring entering Week 17.

Of course, that could also work against the Raiders in their possible pursuit of Jackson if he were to get a say in his next destination. Their receivers aren't as good as the Dolphins', with Tre Tucker leading all Raiders wide receivers in receiving yards this season with just 617. Jakobi Meyers has the second-most receiving yards among Raiders wide receivers this season, and he hasn't been on the team since getting traded the first week of November.

Las Vegas' offense isn't entirely listless, though. Brock Bowers might be the best tight end in the league, logging 680 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns with subpar quarterback play. Ashton Jeanty hasn't proven to be as good a running back as Achane yet, but the sixth overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft has had some positive moments.

Similar to McDaniel, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has also dealt with hot seat rumors in 2025. So, it's unclear who'll be leading the way for the Raiders moving forward. But, it is clear that they should make a run for Jackson if he were to become available, and the $104 million they have in cap space (per OverTheCap.com) could help the Raiders build around him.

Aaron Glenn seems likely to remain as Jets head coach, but he'll need improved quarterback play to avoid hot seat talk in 2026. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

No team can offer more in a possible trade for a quarterback than the Jets. Following their deals with the Dallas Cowboys and the Indianapolis Colts at the trade deadline, the Jets can trade up to six first-round draft picks this offseason. They also have four second-round picks in the next three drafts at their disposal.

The Jets seem likely to get back on the quarterback carousel in one way or another following Justin Fields' struggles. They'll be in prime position to get one in the 2026 NFL Draft, holding the fourth overall pick entering Week 17. But, a top-five pick might be the best thing anyone could offer for Jackson in a potential trade.

In terms of New York's infrastructure, most reports indicate that head coach Aaron Glenn will see a Year 2 with the Jets. Their offense has been lackluster with Fields, but Garrett Wilson is still one of the NFL's more promising receivers and running back Breece Hall, a potential 2026 free agent, also had another productive year and could be brought back.

The Jets' defense, meanwhile, hasn't been as strong as it was in recent years. That's to be expected when you trade players like cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, but New York ranks 21st in total defense and 30th in scoring defense this year. So, if Jackson were to end up in New York, he might have to put on his Superman cape for a bit, but Wilson and potentially Hall could help him out there.

Honorable mention

There are a handful of other teams that would seemingly make sense for a Jackson trade. The Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings are dealing with pretty big question marks at quarterback after their second-year quarterbacks struggled in 2025. The Cleveland Browns have one of the league's top defenses; however, quarterback play has held them back. They also have a treasure of assets, but will the Ravens want to trade him within the division?

Suffice it to say, if a two-time MVP quarterback who turns 30 in 2027 becomes available, several teams should, at least, consider making a move to add that player.