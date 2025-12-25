National Football League
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Absent From Wednesday's Practice With Back Injury
Published Dec. 25, 2025 10:33 a.m. ET

Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday for the Baltimore Ravens because of his back injury.

Jackson was injured in the second quarter of last weekend's loss to the New England Patriots and did not return. The two-time MVP quarterback also missed three games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury, and he's had knee, toe and ankle issues as well this season.

The Ravens need to win at the Green Bay Packers on Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive, and even if that happens, they would still be eliminated if the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Coach John Harbaugh spoke Wednesday about his relationship with Jackson after being asked to respond to a local columnist's piece.

"Our relationship is A-plus. I love him. I always have, always will," Harbaugh said. "I know he’s fighting like crazy to get back. So, anonymous reports or things that get said or written or whatever, I don’t really — I don’t need anybody speaking for me. So just ask me, and I’ll tell you what I think."

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

