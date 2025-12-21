Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Ruled Out Early vs. Patriots With Back Injury
Lamar Jackson's injury concerns reared their head once again in Week 16 during the Baltimore Ravens' Week 16 contest against the New England Patriots.
Jackson was ruled out to start the second half due to a back injury he sustained late in the first quarter. The two-time MVP finished his short night 7-of-10 for 101 yards, along with two carries for seven yards.
The injury appeared to occur as Jackson went to the ground after a 3-yard run late in the second quarter. Jackson did not take a hit on the play, but looked to be in immediate discomfort as he went to the sideline. He was checked by several trainers before walking with them to the locker room just before halftime.
While the severity of the injury is currently unclear, the ailment must be significant enough to keep Jackson out a pivotal meeting with New England. Baltimore (7-7) is looking to keep pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6) in the AFC North ahead of the rivals' Week 18 meeting.
