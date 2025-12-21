National Football League
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Ruled Out Early vs. Patriots With Back Injury
National Football League

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Ruled Out Early vs. Patriots With Back Injury

Published Dec. 21, 2025 10:52 p.m. ET

Lamar Jackson's injury concerns reared their head once again in Week 16 during the Baltimore Ravens' Week 16 contest against the New England Patriots.

Jackson was ruled out to start the second half due to a back injury he sustained late in the first quarter. The two-time MVP finished his short night 7-of-10 for 101 yards, along with two carries for seven yards.

The injury appeared to occur as Jackson went to the ground after a 3-yard run late in the second quarter. Jackson did not take a hit on the play, but looked to be in immediate discomfort as he went to the sideline. He was checked by several trainers before walking with them to the locker room just before halftime.

While the severity of the injury is currently unclear, the ailment must be significant enough to keep Jackson out a pivotal meeting with New England. Baltimore (7-7) is looking to keep pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6) in the AFC North ahead of the rivals' Week 18 meeting.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Week 16 Buzz: Patrick Mahomes Begins Rehab; Andy Reid Not Retiring?

2025 NFL Week 16 Buzz: Patrick Mahomes Begins Rehab; Andy Reid Not Retiring?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes