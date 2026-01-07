The Blitz: We Picked an All-22 Team ... and it's Stacked with Stars

Say hello to the All-Stars of the 2025 NFL season.

Unlike Pro Bowl berths, which have a tendency to be determined by reputation and popularity, the All-22 team is selected solely on film evaluation and production.

Given that the tape never lies, the players selected to the All-22 team should be regarded as the best of the best at their positions. So without further ado, here is my 2025 All-22 team:

OFFENSE

Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

The second-year pro helped the Patriots re-emerge as title contenders with his stellar play from the pocket. Maye led the NFL with a 72 percent completion rate and a 113.0 passer rating, while also leading the league with 8.9 yards per pass attempt. With 4,000 pass yards and 35 total touchdowns for a 14-win team, the Patriots’ franchise quarterback deserves the nod as the All-22 team quarterback.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

After totaling 1,000 rushing yards and 100 receptions for the third time in his career, CMC not only cemented his status as an all-time great but showed the football world he can still put a team on his back as an unstoppable weapon out of the backfield. The ninth-year pro’s versatility and explosiveness make him the ultimate mismatch creator in Kyle Shanahan’s dynamic scheme.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

The NFL’s leading receiver showcased his versatility and refined game in 2025. JSN seamlessly transitioned from the slot to outside, exhibiting the route-running skills and big play potential of a dominant WR1. With 1,700-plus receiving yards in a run-first scheme, the third-year pro’s performance and production make him the undisputed No.1 wideout in the game.

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

It is hard to find a more consistent pass catcher and playmaker than the third-year pro. Nacua posted the second 100-catch season of his career, exhibiting his trademark physicality, toughness, and playmaking as the Rams’ primary pass catcher. As the 6-foot-2, 212-pounder continues to torch opponents despite facing double coverage, Pacua will garner headlines as a top performer on the perimeter.

George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys

The ultra-talented pass catcher silenced the skeptics who questioned his ability to thrive as a WR1 by posting a 1,400-yard season playing opposite CeeDee Lamb. Pickens’ heroics showcased his big-play ability as a vertical threat, while also flashing unstoppable playmaking skills on underneath routes, particularly on quick slants. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder averaged 15.4 yards per catch and amassed 479 "YAC" (yards after catch) yardage primarily on a simple "catch-and-run" concept that helped former Cowboys star wide receiver Michael Irvin earn a gold jacket.

Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

The fourth-year pro finished as the NFL’s second-leading receiver (126 catches) despite playing with a backup quarterback for most of the season. McBride’s success as a "chain mover" (63 first downs) between the hashes is a byproduct of showcasing his outstanding playmaking skills on various "catch-and-run" concepts. After posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, the football world is paying closer attention to the pass-catching phenom in Arizona.

Tristan Wirfs, T, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The sixth-year pro continues to raise the bar as the first player in NFL history to earn All-Pro honors at right tackle and left tackle in different seasons. As the prototypical blind side protector with ballerina-like balance and body control, and heavy hands, Wirfs can shadowbox or stonewall pass rushers off the edge. Additionally, the veteran displays the strength to anchor against power players attempting to bully their way to the quarterback. Given his consistency at one of the game’s marquee positions, it is easy to see why evaluators tout him at OT1 in personnel meetings.

Joe Thuney, G, Chicago Bears

It is not a coincidence that the Bears’ offense is bludgeoning opponents with a dynamic offense that overwhelms opponents with physicality and pizzazz. Thuney sets the tone with his dominance at the point of attack, leading to explosive runs by D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. With Caleb Williams also finding comfort within an impenetrable pocket, the veteran’s impressive work played a key role in the Bears’ turnaround.

Creed Humphrey, C, Kansas City Chiefs

The fifth-year pro has been an elite performer for the Chiefs as a pivot from Day 1. Humphrey is an exceptional communicator and technician who controls the game at the line of scrimmage. Though the Chiefs’ offensive woes kept them from making another Super Bowl run, the veteran’s standout performance at the point of attack continues to earn rave reviews from evaluators.

Kevin Dotson, G, Los Angeles Rams

The sixth-year pro is not a household name, but executives and scouts rave about his dominance at the point of attack. Dotson consistently moves defenders off the ball, exhibiting outstanding strength, power and explosiveness. The heavy-handed pass protector stops pass rushers in their tracks with violent punches that pepper the strike zone. With few defenders capable of withstanding Dotson’s relentless punishment, the veteran wears opponents down with his effort, energy and explosion.

Penei Sewell, T, Detroit Lions

Despite the Lions’ disappointing season, Sewell remains the gold standard on the edges as a savage blocker with superb technique. The fifth-year pro dominates and destroys edge defenders with his rugged approach and relentless effort. As the premier right tackle in football with a flawless game that stands out on tape, Sewell is always penciled in as a starter on this team.

DEFENSE

Myles Garrett, EDGE, Cleveland Browns

The NFL’s newest season sack king is unquestionably the best player in the game. Garrett overwhelms opponents with his size, strength and athleticism, while flashing a polished pass-rushing game that serves as teaching tape at football clinics. After amassing 23 sacks for a five-win team that routinely played from behind, the future Hall of Fame inductee’s dominance jumps off the tape.

Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Detroit Lions

The former No. 2 overall pick bounced back from a season-ending knee injury to reclaim his spot among the league’s elite pass rushers. Hutchinson established new career marks in sacks (14.5), forced fumbles (4), and quarterback hits (35) in 2025, while flashing the competitiveness and relentlessness that separates him from his peers. As a high-motor worker bee with violent hands and outstanding body control, the fourth-year pro is the disruptive force every defensive coordinator covets on the edge.

Leonard Williams, DT, Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has unleashed the veteran as an interior disruptor in the Seahawks’ ultra-aggressive scheme. Williams has responded with 18 sacks over the past two seasons, including seven in 2025. With the Seahawks primed for a Super Bowl run behind the 11th-year pro’s heroics, the No. 6 overall pick from the 2015 draft deserves some love as a premium player.

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

The unstoppable 300-pounder is the destructive force that executives and coaches fear at the line of scrimmage. Simmons can win with force or finesse, exhibiting explosive strength and power at the line. As the respected "OG" on the Titans’ defensive line, the veteran’s successful track record as a run stopper/pass rusher makes him an easy choice to include on an All-22 team.

Brian Burns, OLB, New York Giants

The seventh-year pro is listed as an outside linebacker but capped off his most dominant season with 16.5 sacks in 17 games. Burns routinely blew past blockers with a series of speed rush maneuvers that enabled him to showcase his impressive "bend and burst" skills. Although his fanatical effort and outstanding production did not impact the Giants’ bottom line, the veteran dazzled as a disruptive force off the edge.

Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, Houston Texans

The Texans’ swarming defense is sparked by the explosive sideline-to-sideline efforts of Al-Shaair. The seventh-year pro is a "hit, run and cover" specialist with a knack for delivering knockout shots to ball carriers and pass catchers. As the centerpiece of the league’s stingiest defense, the Texans’ designated playmaker is worthy of an All-22 distinction.

Nic Bonitto, OLB, Denver Broncos

The lightning-quick sack artist has totaled 27.5 sacks over the past two years as the primary pass rusher in defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s blitz-heavy scheme. Bonitto’s speed, quickness and burst overwhelm edge blockers ill-equipped to deal with the constant movement from an ultra-athletic defender. Given his impressive sack numbers and consistent disruption, the fourth-year pro deserves some love as an All-22 standout.

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seattle Seahawks

The 2025 Seahawks have carved out their own identity, but Witherspoon would have fit in well with the "Legion of Boom" as a shutdown defender. The third-year pro throws a blanket over wideouts venturing into his area, displaying superb instincts and awareness in coverage. As a talented technician with a polished game that enables him to hold his own in matchups against elite pass catchers, Witherspoon ranks as one of the league’s top cover corners.

Derek Stingley, CB, Houston Texans

It is hard to find a corner who provides stickier coverage than Stingley on the perimeter. The fourth-year pro is a talented technician with footwork, agility and route-recognition skills to discourage quarterbacks from attacking his side of the field. With opponents unable to find completions when targeting Stingley, the Texans’ CB1 gets the nod as one of the starting cornerbacks on this team.

Kevin Byard, S, Chicago Bears

The 2025 interception leader rediscovered his mojo as a takeaway specialist in coordinator Dennis Allen’s defense. Byard displayed the instincts, diagnostic skills and range of an MLB outfielder, while eliminating deep throws between the hashes. Given his impressive track record of taking the ball away (second-most interceptions among active players with 36), the interception champ is a no-brainer on the All-22 list.

Derwin James, S, Los Angeles Chargers

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is the Chargers’ defensive X-factor as a hybrid linebacker-safety routinely positioned near the box. James’ versatility as a pass rusher, coverage specialist and sideline-to-sideline pursuer enables defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to tap into his creativity as a play designer. With the eighth-year pro routinely creating chaos for opposing quarterbacks and play-callers, the veteran safety is the difference maker that takes the Chargers’ defense to the next level.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.