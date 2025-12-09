2025 NFL Honors Watch: Myles Garrett, Christian McCaffrey Cruising for Major Awards

The front-runners for many of the NFL’s major on-field awards have done more than reveal themselves. They’re now separating from the pack.

But for some awards, like top rookie and assistant coach, there still appears to be a race coming down the stretch. And let’s be honest: With four weeks left in the regular season, a lot can still change (even with what we think we know) — similar to the playoff bracket.

Welcome to another edition of "NFL Honors Watch," where I pick a leading candidate for several of the major awards. This series spotlights the notable on-field honors (excluding MVP, which is covered in our NFL MVP Stock Watch): Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year.

Here are my leading candidates for each of those awards ahead of Week 15 (check out the last edition of NFL Honors Watch here):

Offensive Player of the Year: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

As running back Jonathan Taylor and the Colts continue to slow down, Smith-Njigba has maintained a dominant pace.

The star receiver caught seven passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle’s 37-9 rout of Atlanta, his second multi-touchdown game in three weeks. Though his 94.0 receiving yards per game mark in that span is down from his season average (109.8), Smith-Njigba remains on track to surpass 1,800 yards receiving.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is keeping up a dominant pace for the Seahawks, who have the league's best point differential (+161) entering Week 15. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Defensive Player of the Year: Browns DE Myles Garrett

The Titans did a marvelous job slowing down Garrett on Sunday, holding him to just one pressure on his 24 pass rushes. The All-Pro defensive end's 4.2% pressure rate tied his season-low, according to Next Gen Stats. But he did post a sack, putting him at 20.0 through 13 games. Garrett has four weeks to get three more sacks, which would set a new NFL single-season record.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan

While the Panthers enjoyed their bye week, neither the Bucs’ Emeka Egbuka nor the Colts’ Tyler Warren did enough to eat into McMillan’s lead for OROY. Both Egbuka and Warren had a season-low 15 yards on two catches in losses.

Carolina’s No. 1 receiver, McMillan leads all rookies in catches (57) and receiving yards (826), and is tied for first with six receiving touchdowns.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Browns LB Carson Schwesinger

The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month, Schwesinger has thrived as the green dot of the Browns’ defense. The second-round pick ranks seventh in the NFL with 119 tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, he leads all qualified rookie linebackers in stops (44), pressures (15), hits (4), hurries (9), and passer rating allowed (97.0).

In 13 games, Schwesinger also has two sacks, three pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.

Rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger may be flying below the radar of many NFL fans, but he's making a big impact on the Browns' defense. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Comeback Player of the Year: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

Before the Niners’ bye, McCaffrey had just 74 scrimmage yards in San Francisco’s Week 13 win over Cleveland, including a season-low 21 receiving yards. He does, however, remain on pace to surpass 1,000 yards rushing and receiving for the second time in his career, which keeps him as a favorite for this award.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in the mix here, but a two-interception performance against Detroit in Week 14 took some of his momentum.

Coach of the Year: Patriots HC Mike Vrabel

The Jaguars’ Liam Coen, the Bears’ Ben Johnson and the Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald have all done outstanding coaching jobs this season, but what Vrabel has accomplished in Year 1 with New England makes him the heavy favorite for this award.

His Patriots have won 10 straight games, tying a league-high, with their last loss coming in Week 3. If New England wins out, its victory total would be one shy of the team’s past three seasons combined.

Assistant Coach of the Year: Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Expect Kubiak’s name to make the rounds in the 2026 cycle for head coach interviews. In Kubiak’s first season as the Seahawks’ offensive playcaller, Seattle ranks second in scoring (28.8 points per game) and ninth in total offense (353.5 yards per game). The team also ranks first in passing yards per play (8.2) and has allowed the second-fewest pressures (109), according to Next Gen Stats.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .