Jay Glazer Details Security Report on Steelers WR DK Metcalf, Lions Fan

On this week's edition of "FOX NFL Sunday," Jay Glazer provided the latest on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Earlier this week, Metcalf was given a two-game suspension by the NFL for making "unnecessary physical contact with a fan" during Pittsburgh's Week 16 matchup on the road against the Detroit Lions and subsequently lost $555,556 in salary.

Glazer reported that the Steelers chose not to strip Metcalf of his contract guarantees despite having the option to do so with the receiver being suspended. The FOX Sports NFL Insider also elaborated on what had happened between Metcalf and the fan in Detroit prior to this season's incident.

"I actually have the security communication between the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks' security from a game last year when DK Metcalf, when he was with the Seahawks, complained about that exact same fan to security. And, at the time there, he asked for that fan to be removed over a very derogatory comment," Glazer said. "I'm not going to repeat what the comments are that are on here. Obviously, we don't condone ever hitting a fan or anybody else, but in this it says, ‘When we investigated during the game, the individuals around him stated and corroborated that the fan was being out of line and had indeed said these derogatory statements. They even asked us to remove the guy.’

"The odd part of this also is that the Pittsburgh Steelers had no knowledge of this."

The Steelers enter their Week 17 road matchup against the Cleveland Browns atop the AFC North at 9-6. They would clinch the division and eliminate the Baltimore Ravens from playoff contention with a win, while a loss would make Pittsburgh's Week 18 home game against Baltimore a win-or-go-home affair for the division crown.

In March, Pittsburgh sent its 2025 second- and seventh-round picks to Seattle for Metcalf and the Seahawks' sixth-round pick. The Steelers then signed Metcalf to a four-year, $132 million extension.

Through 15 games this season, Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowler, has 59 receptions for a team-high 850 yards and six touchdowns.

