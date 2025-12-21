Steelers WR DK Metcalf Suspended 2 Games for Incident With Lions Fan

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf will be suspended for the final two games of the regular season for his confrontation with a fan during their win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the league announced Monday. Metcalf will be able to appeal the suspension.

"Metcalf’s actions violate league policy, which specifies that ‘players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day and … if a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable," the league said in its announcement of Metcalf’s suspension.

The incident involving Metcalf and the fan occurred in the second quarter of the Steelers' 29-24 victory. It appeared Metcalf and the fan exchanged some words before the wide receiver put his hands on the fan.

Metcalf wasn't disciplined for the incident during the game, as it occurred while the Lions' offense was on the field. The league said during Sunday's game that because there wasn't a flag for the incident, it couldn't "weigh in with regard to a potential disqualification." Metcalf finished the game with four receptions for 42 yards.

Metcalf didn't speak with reporters following Sunday's game, while Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin declined to comment on the matter.

The Lions fan who is believed to be involved in the incident denied allegations he used a racial slur in a statement released by his lawyers Monday. A law firm representing Ryan Kennedy said in a statement released to The Associated Press on Monday that Kennedy "categorically denies" using a slur or any other derogatory statement during the exchange with Metcalf that ended with the two-time Pro Bowler taking a swing at Kennedy with his right arm.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco said during a podcast he co-hosts with Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe that Metcalf told him the fan used a racial slur and disparaged Metcalf’s mother.

The statement released by Shawn Head and Sean Murphy of Head Murphy Law Firm called the allegations "completely false."

"At no point before, during or after the incident did Mr. Kennedy use racial slurs or hate speech of any kind," the statement read. "The claims suggesting otherwise are untrue and not supported by video evidence, eyewitness accounts or any contemporaneous reporting."

The statement said Kennedy would have no further comment because "this matter will now likely be the subject of formal legal proceedings."

The statement added that Kennedy, who told The Detroit Free Press he is from Pinckney, Michigan, about an hour west of Ford Field, has been subjected to "harassment, threats and messages advocating violence" in the aftermath.

Kennedy told the newspaper that Metcalf ripped his shirt during the incident. Kennedy also told the Free Press that he was calling Metcalf by his given name, DeKaylin.

If Metcalf's suspension is upheld, he'll miss the Steelers' games against the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh improved to 9-6 with the victory on Sunday, needing either one more win or a Baltimore loss to clinch the AFC North.

