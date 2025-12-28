National Football League
NFL Week 18 Schedule, Kickoff Times: Seahawks vs. 49ers & Ravens vs. Steelers in Primetime
NFL Week 18 Schedule, Kickoff Times: Seahawks vs. 49ers & Ravens vs. Steelers in Primetime

Updated Dec. 29, 2025

The NFL announced the Week 18 slate on Sunday night after the 49ers beat the Bears, which means Seahawks vs. 49ers next week will be for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Week 18 will see the final two playoff spots decided. The AFC North champion will be crowned when the Steelers host the Ravens. In the NFC South, the Panthers can win the division with a win over the Buccaneers in Tampa, while the Buccaneers need a win on Saturday and a Falcons' loss in one of their final two games.

Here's the schedule for the final week of the regular season, including which games you can watch on FOX:

NFL Week 18 Schedule

Saturday

4:30 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This game will likely decide the NFC South. There is a scenario in which the Falcons win their final two games of the season to finish 8-9. In that scenario, Carolina could still win the division with a loss here if there's a three-way tie at 8-9.

8 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

The winner of this game will win the NFC West and be the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Sunday

1 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (FOX)
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (FOX)
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (FOX)
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

The clinching game in this window is on FOX. If the Jaguars beat the Titans at home, they will win the AFC South. Also, the Falcons could deliver the Panthers the NFC South in the aforementioned scenario that sees them win their final two regular-season games.

4:25 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (FOX)
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (FOX)
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (FOX)
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

The No. 1 seed in the AFC is on the line here, as is seeding throughout the AFC. If the Broncos beat the Chargers, they'll be the top seed. If they lose and New England beats Miami, the path to the Super Bowl will go through Foxborough.

8:20 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

This is straightforward: The winner is the No. 4 seed in the AFC and wins the North, and the loser goes home.

