4 Takeaways From the Browns' Win Over the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers just had to beat the lowly Cleveland Browns to win the AFC North. Instead, the division will be decided in Week 18.

Pittsburgh's offense struggled mightily on Sunday in Cleveland in a 13-6 loss to a Browns team that improved to 4-13 with the win. With the result, the Steelers will host the Baltimore Ravens next week in a winner-take-all matchup with the AFC North on the line.

Here are the takeaways from Pittsburgh's loss:

1. Pittsburgh offense goes missing in the biggest game of the season

2. Shedeur Sanders continues to make his case for Browns future

Sanders is in one of the worst offensive situations in the NFL. Cleveland’s receiving corps is among the worst in the league, but he has made as much of it as possible.

Sanders’ Week 15 performance in Chicago, which saw a temperature in the single digits, was a low point, but he has otherwise been reasonably strong given the team around him.

Against a stout Steelers defense with a returning T.J. Watt, Sanders delivered a solid performance by going 17-for-23 for 186 yards and a touchdown with two picks.

The problem is his poor decision-making was on display again. His second interception came early in the fourth quarter and was an ill-advised throw on second-and-5 near midfield. That will continue to be a knock on him moving forward.

Cleveland’s quarterback situation will be a talking point during training camp next year. Deshaun Watson isn’t going anywhere with a cap hit of $80.7 million in 2026, and releasing him would mean the Browns would have to eat every cent of that.

The Browns could ride with the veteran, but Sanders has a better chance of being the team’s quarterback of the future. The Browns’ priorities for the 2026 season will determine who the starter is.

3. Myles Garrett doesn’t set the new sack record

Garrett entered Week 17 half a sack short of tying the single-season record that is held by FOX NFL analyst Michael Strahan and Steelers star T.J. Watt. He’ll have to set the new record in Week 18.

Garrett finished with just one tackle on Sunday against Pittsburgh. It was obvious that the Steelers were not going to let him beat them in what was a must-win game for them.

After registering an incredible 17.5 sacks in eight games, Garrett has just 0.5 in his past two. The Browns end the regular season next week against the Bengals.

