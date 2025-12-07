2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 15: The Race to the Super Bowl Is Wide Open

Take a look at the top 12 teams in the league. Would it really surprise you if any one of them ended up as Super Bowl champs?

That’s how wide open the NFL seems this season — maybe more than at any time in the past decade. Someone will emerge by February, if not in the final four weeks of the regular season. For now, here are the FOX Sports NFL Power Rankings for Week 15.

*Super Bowl LX odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Eliminated from playoff contention

They weren’t as close to the Broncos as the final score indicates. But they did look a little better on offense once Kenny Pickett took over for the injured Geno Smith at QB.

Eliminated from playoff contention

They looked like they quit. Their alternate uniforms redefined the word ugly. And undrafted rookie Brady Cook is their only healthy QB. Are we sure Woody Johnson isn’t going to fire anyone after the season?

Eliminated from playoff contention

They played well at home for a half before the Seahawks spiked them into the turf. They’re now 1-7 in their past eight. Head coach Raheem Morris might need a strong finish to keep his job.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Give QB Shedeur Sanders the credit he deserves. Throwing for 364 yards and three TDs, running for a TD, and leading two TD drives in the final minutes is really impressive, even if his final two-point pass failed.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Has RB Tony Pollard been there this whole time? His 161 rushing yards were more than he had in the previous three games combined. The Titans barely hung on, but 31 points against that Browns defense is still something.

Cam Ward (left) and Shedeur Sanders faced off in one of Week 14's most entertaining games. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Eliminated from playoff contention

After seven straight losses, they don’t face a single team with a current winning record the rest of the way. It sure would help embattled GM Joe Schoen if they won a couple of them.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Rookie QB Tyler Shough wasn’t great, but he found a way to get the biggest win of his career so far. They’re 2-2 in their past four with an easy ending slate once they get through Carolina on Sunday at home.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Maybe letting QB Jayden Daniels play again wasn’t such a good idea. They should shut him down for the season, especially since the rest of the team seems to have already shut it down.

Eliminated from playoff contention

The pounding they took from the Rams was ugly, expected and probably the game everyone will reference if (or when) head coach Jonathan Gannon is fired in a few weeks.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Their 31-0 humiliation of the Commanders was impressive, but the bigger deal was this: J.J. McCarthy looked a little like a viable NFL quarterback, finally.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

They did what good teams are supposed to do against horrible teams like the Jets. … Wait, so the Dolphins are a good team now? Well, they have won five of six.

Super Bowl odds: +4000

They worked so hard to overcome their 1-5 start, only to blow it with a home loss to the Steelers. Lament the bad breaks and bad calls if you want, but their defense made 42-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers look half his age.

Lamar Jackson has not been able to find his MVP form this season. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +20000

They pushed the Bills to the brink in Buffalo, proving they are a vastly different team with QB Joe Burrow in the lineup. Oh, what could have been for this team, this season.

Super Bowl odds: +4500

The dynasty is over. They looked old, disinterested, and now they’ve lost four of their past five. They’re two games out of the last AFC playoff spot with four to go. ... It is over, right? … Right???

Super Bowl odds: +5000

I really believed they’d be a good team once they got healthy. But a home loss to the Saints completely destroyed that illusion. It’s about more than health, apparently.

Super Bowl odds: +15000

Their win streak ran into a buzz saw in Detroit, and now it looks like their hole might be too deep. They need a lot of help now to reach the playoffs, but at least their remaining schedule is really soft.

Super Bowl odds: +7000

For one, glorious day in Baltimore, the old Aaron Rodgers — not old Aaron Rodgers — was back. But if the Steelers don’t fix their hideous run defense, it won’t matter.

Super Bowl odds: +13000

This is a long, hard fall, but it's only going to get worse now that QB Daniel Jones is out. Ailing rookie Riley Leonard might have to lead them into Seattle, starting a final stretch that includes four games against four probable playoff teams.

Super Bowl odds: +15000

Everyone tells me I have them too low. OK, I’ve moved them up now. Happy? But they keep following up wins with ugly losses, so they better not come out of their bye by losing in New Orleans.

Super Bowl odds: +1300

They seemingly put the final nail in the Chiefs dynasty with their fifth straight win. More importantly, with the NFL's No. 1 defense, they’ve given up 20 points or more just once in the past seven games.

Super Bowl odds: +1100

It would be hard for QB Jalen Hurts to look worse than he did on Monday night, when he threw four interceptions. Maybe offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo should consider running Saquon Barkley a little more.

Super Bowl odds: +2800

They won in OT, but they nearly got Justin Herbert killed. He was sacked seven times and hit about 100 more by the Eagles while playing with a broken left hand.

Justin Herbert was under pressure early and often against the Eagles. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +2200

Ease up on declaring them "back" after they beat the Cowboys on Thursday night. They still have the Rams, Steelers and Bears over their last four games, so there’s a long way to go.

Super Bowl odds: +1900

Beating the Colts was huge and probably wrapped up the AFC South for them. Still, it’s hard not to wonder how the game would’ve played out if Indy hadn’t lost QB Daniel Jones.

Super Bowl odds: +2200

They can make it four straight wins when they return from the bye to face the lowly Titans on Sunday. But it gets real after that, at Indianapolis and home against the Bears and the Seahawks.

Super Bowl odds: +850

The Bengals had the Bills on the brink in snowy Buffalo before QB Josh Allen and the Bills' defense started finally looking like contenders. Did Cincinnati jostle a sleeping giant?

Josh Allen was Superman for the Bills in their win over the Bengals, although Buffalo's defense played a big part late. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +5000

OK, I’m a believer. The Bears are for real. And this very good, very dangerous team might still emerge as the best team in the NFC. Their rematch versus the Packers in two weeks could tell that tale.

Super Bowl odds: +800

Beating the Bears (however barely) established them as the team to beat in the brutal NFC North. Beat them again in two weeks in Chicago and they’ll probably win the division.

Super Bowl odds: +390

They sure did take out their frustrations on the Cardinals. In the process, they reminded everyone how good they really are.

Super Bowl odds: +950

I almost dropped them a spot because of the way they sleepwalked through a win in Las Vegas. They won’t get away with the same effort the next two weeks versus the Packers and the Jaguars.

Super Bowl odds: +650

It took a big Rashid Shaheed kickoff return to wake them from their first-half slumber in Atlanta. Now, if they can turn him into a reliable No. 2 receiver, too, they’ll be terrifying.

Both Jaxon Smith-Njigba (left) and Rashid Shaheed scored against the Falcons for Seattle. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +950

The Pats preserved their top spot and their 10-game winning streak through their bye week. Now they can clinch their first AFC East title since 2019 with a win at home on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.