Rams QB Matthew Stafford Wins Close MVP Vote, Will Return For 2026

When the 2025 NFL season began, there were questions about Matthew Stafford's durability as he battled a back injury in training camp. The Los Angeles Rams' 37-year-old star quarterback responded to those questions by having a career year.

Stafford has won the MVP for the 2025 regular season, it was announced at Thursday's NFL Honors. He defeated New England Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye in one of the more closely contested MVP races in recent memory. Stafford received 24 of 50 first-place votes, while Maye got 23, with Stafford earning 366 points to Maye's 361.

When Stafford accepted the award, he also announced that he would be returning for the 2026 season.

"You’re unbelievable cheerleaders for me," Stafford said. "I appreciate it. I am so happy to have you at the games on the sideline with me, and I can’t wait for you to cheer me on next year when we’re out there kicking [butt.]"

Stafford, who'll turn 38 on Saturday, led the NFL in a pair of key passing stats. His 46 touchdown passes were 12 more than any other quarterback, and his 4,707 passing yards were the most in the league.

As a result of Stafford's play, the Rams had one of their strongest seasons in team history. They went 12-5, finishing second in the NFC West as they were neck-and-neck with the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers for first place in the division for the majority of the year.

While voting for MVP closed at the end of the regular season, Stafford further punctuated his strong year in the playoffs. He threw for 936 yards, six touchdowns and an interception over three postseason games, and Stafford had his best performance in the game that ended Los Angeles' season. Stafford threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams' 31-27 loss to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

Stafford's strong 2025 season also seemingly helped his case to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame whenever he decides to call it a career. Not only is this Stafford's first MVP win, but he also secured his first All-Pro honor and his third Pro Bowl nod in 2025. Of course, Stafford also has a Super Bowl title on his résumé, leading the Rams to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2021.

Josh Allen, the 2024 MVP, received two first-place votes, and Justin Herbert got the other one. Allen placed third with 91 points, Christian McCaffrey (71) was fourth and Trevor Lawrence (49) came in fifth.

It’s McCaffrey’s second top-five finish in three years, more than any other non-quarterback since the weighted point system was implemented in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.