Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford's 2025 NFL MVP Season By The Numbers

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had a spectacular 2025 season from start to finish that ended with him winning the 2025 NFL MVP on Thursday night.

Here's Stafford's 2025 campaign by the numbers:

1A: Stafford led the NFL with 4,707 passing yards and 46 passing touchdowns in the regular season.

1B: Prior to Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, Stafford led the NFL this postseason with 936 passing yards and six passing touchdowns in three games; the NFL MVP is a regular season award. This note is merely also shining a light on Stafford's play this postseason.

4: Stafford threw four or more touchdown passes in four games.

8: He threw just eight interceptions in the regular season for the second consecutive year (17 games each season). For context, Stafford led the NFL with 17 interceptions in 2021, a year which saw the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

12A: Stafford didn't throw an interception in 12 of the 17 regular-season games that he started.

12B: The Rams won 12 games in the regular season, tying the high mark for wins a team has achieved in the regular season with Stafford as its starting quarterback (the Rams went 12-5 in 2021).

46: Stafford's 46 passing touchdowns set a new Rams single-season record, passing himself (Stafford threw 41 touchdowns in 2021 and Kurt Warner threw 41 touchdowns in 1999, with the Rams winning the Super Bowl in both seasons).

70: Stafford completed at least 70% of his passes in five games.

100: He posted a passer rating of at least 100 in 12 games.

109.2: Stafford's 109.2 passer rating was a career best and ties Warner (1999) for the best passer rating in a single season by a Rams quarterback who made at least 16 starts in that year.

4,707: His 4,707 passing yards rank third in Rams history for a single season; Stafford also holds the franchise passing record with 4,886 yards in 2021.