4 Takeaways From Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — The trade speculation. The rumors. The non-answers. The revelations.

Through one day of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, the rumor mill is already spinning in Indianapolis, where top draft-eligible prospects will be doing interviews as well as physical and medical evaluations with all 32 teams throughout the week.

Here are my four takeaways from Day 1, which featured media availabilities with a large swath of NFL head coaches and general managers:

1. C.J. Stroud rumors symbolic of just how steep decline has been

Two years ago at this time, C.J. Stroud seemed to be on a superstar trajectory and on track to challenge the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson in the AFC. He’d just put together one of the best rookie quarterback seasons in league history, leading Houston to a playoff victory.

Tuesday, we saw Texans general manager Nick Caserio shoot down rumors that Houston could move the former No. 2 overall pick.

"Moronic," he said, in part.

Caserio’s response is justified, sure. But the speculation is emblematic of just how much — and how quickly — the perception of Stroud has tumbled.

After an underwhelming second season in 2024, the former Ohio State star continued his inconsistent play this past year, hurting the high hopes of a Texans team that boasted arguably the NFL’s best defense. Stroud completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,041 yards and 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 14 games in 2025. He added five interceptions and five fumbles (two lost) in Houston’s two playoff games, including four picks in the divisional-round loss to New England.

"He’s our quarterback," Caserio said. "He isn’t going anywhere."

As should be the case.

Stroud's decline since his outstanding rookie season is alarming, but not so much so that the Texans — or anyone — can forget what he’s shown he can be at his peak.

The biggest thing is that a mega extension doesn’t make sense this offseason (he’s eligible for a second contract, as he’s completing three full seasons). The logical move would be to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract by the May 1 deadline — that would give him a fully guaranteed $27.249 million for 2027 — then revisit his future after the 2026 season.

2. Raiders’ return in potential Maxx Crosby trade could surpass Micah Parsons deal

While saying multiple times that he expects Maxx Crosby to be a Raider in 2026, Las Vegas general manager John Spytek wouldn’t go as far as to say that the All-Pro defensive end is untradeable.

"We’re always listening," Spytek said.

Of course, those remarks will only add fuel to the trade speculation surrounding Crosby. That thought started gaining momentum at the end of last season, when the five-time Pro Bowler was frustrated with the team’s decision to place him on season-ending injured reserve with two games left in the year. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported ahead of the Super Bowl that Crosby is likely done in Vegas.

Considering the time of year, Spytek’s "we’re always listening" remark could be interpreted as keep the offers coming! If you’re a contending team with a pass-rush need, it would essentially be malpractice not to at least poke around and give the Raiders a call. Glazer has said when the news of his discontentment broke last season, "no less than 20 teams" reached out to him.

Jay Glazer gives update Maxx Crosby's future with Raiders

In August, the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Parsons is two years younger and Crosby has two fewer All-Pro nods in the last five seasons, but it’s reasonable to believe that what the Raiders can get for Crosby could exceed what Dallas got from Green Bay for Parsons.

Why? Demand, for one.

Few, if any, league observers believed that the Cowboys would actually trade Parsons, a young superstar pass rusher. Many of Jerry Jones’ previous contract disputes with cornerstone players ended with said players staying put in Dallas. It’s a big part of the reason why Parsons getting traded to the Packers was a seismic shock for the league.

In Crosby’s situation, though, his discontentment is well known and has been for months. That means more teams can line up, which drives up his value for the Raiders, who are in an advantageous position for a quick rebuild. Las Vegas ranks second in cap space ($91.5M), per Over The Cap, and holds eight picks in the upcoming draft, including the No. 1 overall pick. And that’s with Crosby still on the roster.

3. Two offensive-minded HCs give up playcalling

Broncos coach Sean Payton and Panthers coach Dave Canales both announced Tuesday that they’d be relinquishing playcalling responsibilities in 2026 to their offensive coordinators. In Denver, that’s Davis Webb, who was a hot candidate in the past head coach interviewing cycle. In Carolina, that’s Brad Idzik, who’s entering his third season as the team’s OC.

The most clear benefit for head coaches is that it allows them to take more of a CEO-like role running their teams. They get to spend significant time with all three units — not just the phase they specialize in.

Non-playcalling head coaches have had more visible success as of late. Mike Vrabel led the Patriots to the Super Bowl in his first year as coach. Nick Sirianni has had the Eagles in two of the last four Super Bowls.

I’m not sure this will become a massive trend. The Seahawks' Mike MacDonald, after all, just became the first defensive playcalling head coach to win a Lombardi Trophy. The likes of Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid are all still calling offensive plays.

But I do believe relinquishing playcalling responsibilities could be more commonplace for teams looking to retain promising assistants. The 31-year-old Webb in Denver is a great example. The Broncos pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season, Webb received several head coach interviews this offseason before ultimately returning to Payton’s staff.

4. Fewer trades, non-premium position players poised to define 1st round of draft

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Tuesday that there’s an "old-school" feel to this year’s draft class.

"You're always going to O-line, D-line, those positional values are there," he explained. "You see them in free agency. But at the same time, I mean, arguably, some of the best players in this draft are maybe at non-premium positions. When you look at the Ohio State linebacker [Arvel Reese], the Notre Dame running back [Jeremiyah Love], the safety from Ohio State [Caleb Downs]. So, those are really, really good players. It’s hard to find fault with their tape. Really solid. But again, some of those more premium positions — interior D-line, edge rushers — they're hard to find."

Safeties like Caleb Downs typically aren't selected in the top 10 of the NFL Draft, but the lack of blue-chip quarterbacks might help the Ohio State star be one of the first players drafted. (Photo by CFP/Getty Images)

This is just one general manager’s opinion, but many league observers and draft analysts have shared this sentiment. And this was already shaping to be a quiet first-round trade type of draft, with there only being one consensus blue-chip quarterback (Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, who’s expected to go No. 1 to the Raiders).

Don’t be surprised to see "best available" be a true emphasis for teams across the NFL at the top of the draft this year.