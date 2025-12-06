National Football League
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift To Marry In Rhode Island; Wedding Date Revealed
National Football League

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift To Marry In Rhode Island; Wedding Date Revealed

Published Dec. 6, 2025 5:46 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is set to marry Taylor Swift in the Watch Hill neighborhood of Westerly, Rhode Island on Saturday, June 13, 2026, according to multiple reports Saturday.

The venue, Ocean House, is a glamorous, Victorian-style luxury hotel where the couple has spent plenty of time, per Harper's Bazaar. The date, of course, is a nod to the superstar’s lucky number, 13.

There were rumors that Swift's desired date of June 13 was already held for another bride and groom and that she and Kelce dropped a pretty penny to buy the date from them. However, those rumors were recently debunked. Stephanie Leavitt, Ocean House's area director of sales and marketing, told TMZ that they'd "never allow one couple to buy another's wedding date." 

Ocean House didn't confirm who, if anyone, is getting married there on June 13, 2026.

Kelce, 36, and Swift, 35, got engaged in August, nearly two years after the pair first made their relationship public at a Chiefs game in September 2023. Kelce proposed with a one-of-a-kind, vintage-inspired Old Mine Brilliant Cut ring.

In September, Kelce sat down with FOX Sports' Erin Andrews on "FOX NFL Sunday" to share details about the proposal that nearly broke the internet.

It's a huge milestone for Kelce, who plans to wait until after this season to make a decision on retirement. Kelce and the Chiefs (6-6) are currently third in the AFC West but still have a path to make the postseason if they win out. 

The NFL regular season ends on January 4, while the new league year officially begins on March 11. Kelce, a four-time All-Pro, is one of the 32 players nominated for this year's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Week 14 Betting Report: Bettors, Books Still Iffy on Bears

NFL Week 14 Betting Report: Bettors, Books Still Iffy on Bears

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes