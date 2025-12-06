Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift To Marry In Rhode Island; Wedding Date Revealed

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is set to marry Taylor Swift in the Watch Hill neighborhood of Westerly, Rhode Island on Saturday, June 13, 2026, according to multiple reports Saturday.

The venue, Ocean House, is a glamorous, Victorian-style luxury hotel where the couple has spent plenty of time, per Harper's Bazaar. The date, of course, is a nod to the superstar’s lucky number, 13.

There were rumors that Swift's desired date of June 13 was already held for another bride and groom and that she and Kelce dropped a pretty penny to buy the date from them. However, those rumors were recently debunked. Stephanie Leavitt, Ocean House's area director of sales and marketing, told TMZ that they'd "never allow one couple to buy another's wedding date."

Ocean House didn't confirm who, if anyone, is getting married there on June 13, 2026.

Kelce, 36, and Swift, 35, got engaged in August, nearly two years after the pair first made their relationship public at a Chiefs game in September 2023. Kelce proposed with a one-of-a-kind, vintage-inspired Old Mine Brilliant Cut ring.

In September, Kelce sat down with FOX Sports' Erin Andrews on "FOX NFL Sunday" to share details about the proposal that nearly broke the internet.

It's a huge milestone for Kelce, who plans to wait until after this season to make a decision on retirement. Kelce and the Chiefs (6-6) are currently third in the AFC West but still have a path to make the postseason if they win out.

The NFL regular season ends on January 4, while the new league year officially begins on March 11. Kelce, a four-time All-Pro, is one of the 32 players nominated for this year's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.