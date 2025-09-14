National Football League Travis Kelce Details Proposal to Taylor Swift: 'Palms Were Definitely Sweating' Updated Sep. 14, 2025 2:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce sat down with Erin Andrews on "FOX NFL Sunday" to chat about life off the field after announcing his engagement to pop star Taylor Swift last month — which nearly broke the internet.

"How rattled did you get when you proposed?" Andrews asked.

"The palms were definitely sweating," Kelce said. "I'm an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there. It's been an exciting ride up to this date, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her.

"She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me … just that much more comfortable in who I am."

Kelce didn't elaborate too much, leaving some things for Swift to reveal. "She can tell that story," he said.

Travis Kelce talks with Erin Andrews about his engagement to Taylor Swift

After two years of dating, the couple announced their engagement on social media on Aug. 26.

In a joint post, the pair shared a carousel of photos from the floral-focused proposal with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." It's the ninth-most-liked post in Instagram's history, with more than 37 million likes in just two and a half weeks.

Kelce proposed with a one-of-a-kind, vintage-inspired ring. The elongated antique cushion-cut diamond, with an estimated price of $550,000, is approximately eight carats and set in 18k yellow gold, according to Brides .

The engagement has only further added fuel to the fire that Swift could be the next Super Bowl headliner. "I can’t tell you anything about it," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently said when asked if anything official was in the works. "It’s a maybe."

