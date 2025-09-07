National Football League Is Taylor Swift Performing at Super Bowl LX? Here's Why Fans Are Convinced Published Sep. 8, 2025 3:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Is there a real possibility of Taylor Swift headlining the next Super Bowl halftime show?

"We would always love to have Taylor play," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told TODAY on Sept. 3. "She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time."

"I can’t tell you anything about it," Goodell replied when asked if anything official was in the works. "It’s a maybe."

In addition to Goodell's comments, here's why fans are theorizing about Swift's potential involvement in Super Bowl LX, which will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Feb. 8, 2026.

Swift, of course, recently got engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end and three-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce last month after about two years of dating. Swift has attended 23 NFL games dating back to September 2023, including the past two Super Bowls — Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Swift appeared on a recent episode of "New Heights," the mega-popular podcast hosted by Travis and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce . Eagle-eyed fans picked up on a few potential Easter eggs during the two-hour episode, which has been watched by over 22 million people. Swift talked a good bit about her "obsession" with baking sourdough. In fact, Swift mentioned that she thinks about sourdough "60% of the time." Fans were quick to point out that this is Super Bowl 60 and that the venue, Levi's Stadium, is home of the San Francisco 49ers , whose mascot is a fun-loving gold miner named Sourdough Sam.

[MORE: Taylor Swift on 'New Heights': Meeting Travis Kelce, Chiefs Fandom, New Music, More]

Swift also mentioned the number 47 multiple times during the "New Heights" episode, including specifically thanking Jason for his 47-second intro and joking about "visiting 47,000 countries" on The Eras Tour. Fans were quick to note that the 47th stop on The Eras Tour was at — you guessed it — Levi's Stadium on July 28, 2023.

What's more, 47 plus 13 (Swift's lucky number) equals 60. On "New Heights," Swift explicitly stated her love for "numerology," "math stuff" and "dates" as a way to give fans subtle clues that allude to her future projects.

This isn't the first time that Swift has been in the conversation to headline the Super Bowl, though it might be the most substantial. Rumors swirled that she would be the headlining performer in 2023, but various outlets reported that she had turned down the offer because she was in the process of re-recording her masters.

Swift was reportedly once again considered to headline the show in 2024 but allegedly pulled out due to scheduling conflicts with The Eras Tour. Swift performed four nights in Tokyo from Feb. 7-10 before famously flying 12 hours back to the U.S. after finishing her final show in Japan to make it to Las Vegas in time for Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

[MORE: Travis Kelce on Life Changes Since Taylor Swift Engagement: 'I Got One More Ring']

The Super Bowl halftime shows are produced by Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation and have been since 2020, when Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined. Since then, halftime performers have included The Weeknd (Super Bowl LV in 2021); Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (Super Bowl LVI in 2022); Rihanna (Super Bowl LVII in 2023); Usher (Super Bowl LVIII in 2024); Kendrick Lamar and SZA (Super Bowl LIX in 2025).

The NFL, Roc Nation and Apple Music typically announce the Super Bowl halftime performer in early fall of the year prior to the Super Bowl. Of the six halftime shows that Roc Nation has produced, five of those show's headliners were announced in September the year prior, with the other announcement coming in November.

