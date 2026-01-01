2026 NFL Draft Order: Raiders Secure No. 1 Pick, Jets Hold No. 2 Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock.

Following the New York Giants' upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, the Raiders officially secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders were able to secure the No. 1 overall pick despite defeating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday because they had the tiebreaker over the three other three-win teams, holding the worst strength of schedule of the group.

Following the Raiders, the New York Jets will have the No. 2 overall pick. The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 3 pick. The Tennessee Titans and Giants round out the top five.

In what would've been viewed as a major surprise in the preseason, the Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will each hold a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft going into the offseason.

The first 18 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft will officially be determined following the rest of Sunday's games.

Let's take a closer look at the 2026 NFL Draft order as Week 18 develops:

2026 NFL Draft Order

1. Las Vegas Raiders (2-14)

2. New York Jets (3-14)

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-14)

4. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

5. New York Giants (4-13)

6. Cleveland Browns (5-12)

7. Washington Commanders (5-12)

8. New Orleans Saints (6-11)

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11)

11. Miami Dolphins (7-10)

12. Dallas Cowboys (7-8-1)

13. Los Angeles Rams (via the Atlanta Falcons, 8-9)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

15. New York Jets (via the Indianapolis Colts, 8-9)

16. Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

17. Detroit Lions (9-8)

18. Minnesota Vikings (9-8)

19. Carolina Panthers (8-9)

20. Dallas Cowboys (via the Green Bay Packers, 9-7-1)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

23. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

24. Buffalo Bills (12-5)

25. Chicago Bears (12-5)

26. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

27. Houston Texans (12-5)

28. Cleveland Browns (via the Jacksonville Jaguars, 13-4)

29. Los Angeles Rams (13-4)

30. New England Patriots (14-3)

31. Denver Broncos (14-3)

32. Seattle Seahawks (14-3)

