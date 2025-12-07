National Football League
Myles Garrett Breaks Single-Season Sack Record In Week 18 vs. Bengals
Updated Jan. 4, 2026 4:08 p.m. ET

Myles Garrett has broken the NFL's single-season sack record, notching sack No. 23 in the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

With 5:06 left in the fourth quarter, Garrett sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for the record-breaker. Garrett was double-teamed throughout the game, which the Browns were leading 17-12 at the time of the sack.

The Cleveland Browns' star defensive end surpassed the previous record of 22.5 held by FOX Sports analyst Michael Strahan (in 16 games in 2001) and NFL veteran T.J. Watt (in 17 games in 2021). The NFL officially started recording sacks in 1982.

Garrett began the season with just 4.5 sacks through the Browns’ first six games before going on a roll. He had five sacks on Oct. 26 against the New England Patriots, four against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16 and three against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 23.

