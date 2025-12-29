2025 NFL Week 18 Buzz: Bills QB Allen, Chargers QB Herbert to Miss Season Finale

The holiday season is over, but the news around the NFL is the gift that keeps on giving.

With only one week of regular season games left, every bit of news is all the more consequential as we inch closer to the playoffs and Super Bowl LX.

Who's hurt? Who's practicing? Who's starting? And who's on the hot seat? Here's the latest on what's happening around the league entering Week 18:

Bills QB Josh Allen expected to sit Week 18

A little battered and visibly frustrated, Josh Allen can use a rest. And the Bills quarterback is expected to get one Sunday in what’s essentially a meaningless regular-season finale against the New York Jets.

Aside from taking the opening snap to extend his streak of consecutive regular-season starts to 122, the longest active run among NFL quarterbacks, Allen is expected to watch the rest of the game from the sideline.

The Week 18 break would provide him a chance to take in the Bills playing what could be the final game at their 52-year-old stadium affectionately called "The Ralph," in honor of the late franchise founder and Hall of Fame owner Ralph Wilson.

Next season, the Bills are set to relocate across the street to a new $2.1 billion home, already dubbed "The Stadium Allen Built."

More important is Allen having an opportunity to allow his sore right foot time to heal before Buffalo (11-5) opens the playoffs on the road in two weeks. The QB also certainly could use a mental break during a season in which he’s been relied upon to carry the offensive load too often.

Competitive and remarkable as he’s been in combining for 39 touchdowns (25 passing, 14 rushing) and engineering four fourth-quarter comebacks, even Allen has limitations, which became readily apparent in a 13-12 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Chargers announce QB Herbert will miss finale

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday quarterback Justin Herbert will not start for the AFC's No. 6 seed in Week 18 against the Broncos.

Barring an unforeseen change, Herbert will finish his sixth NFL season with 3,727 yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Backup QB Trey Lance will take over for the finale, allowing Herbert to enjoy some additional rest (particularly for his broken left hand) heading into the postseason.

Lions WR St. Brown day-to-day

The Detroit Lions may finish the 2025 season without one of their stars after head coach Dan Campbell announced Monday Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee) is "day to day."

St. Brown appeared to suffer the injury late in the Week 17 loss to the Vikings. With the Lions eliminated from playoff contention, it's possible St. Brown sits out of the season finale, ending his fourth straight Pro Bowl season with 106 receptions for 1,262 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

