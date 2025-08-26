National Football League
Travis Kelce Set to Get Another Ring, Announces Engagement to Taylor Swift
National Football League

Travis Kelce Set to Get Another Ring, Announces Engagement to Taylor Swift

Updated Aug. 26, 2025 1:43 p.m. ET

It's a "Love Story," and Taylor Swift has said yes.

Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are engaged, the couple announced Tuesday.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift wrote in an Instagram post.

Kelce and Swift have been dating since September 2023. However, Kelce professed his affection for Swift prior to going public with their relationship. He shared that he was disappointed that he wasn't able to meet Swift during her concert in Kansas City as part of the "Eras Tour" in July 2023. He added that he had made her a friendship bracelet with his phone number. 

Before long, it was Kelce who was joining Swift on stage at her shows during the Eras Tour. Swift, meanwhile, frequently attended Kelce's games over the last two years, including when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

It’s unclear when and where the two got engaged. A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

The news broke in the middle of the Kansas City Chiefs’ media availability, though after head coach Andy Reid had departed. That left Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna to field questions about his teammate’s engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Man, it’s incredible. I was caught off guard but you know, great for them," Danna said, a few minutes after the news raced across social media. "But you know, great for them. That’s a blessing. Any time you find that type of joy, blessing, love — that’s a beautiful thing."

Like many of the Chiefs, Danna has hung out with Swift and Kelce at a New Year’s party and after most of their home games.

"I’ll think of a good little engagement gift," Danna said. "Maybe some Pop-Tarts back to her. It won’t be homemade."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Cuts Tracker: QBs Tyler Huntley, Hendon Hooker, Bailey Zappe Released

2025 NFL Cuts Tracker: QBs Tyler Huntley, Hendon Hooker, Bailey Zappe Released

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes