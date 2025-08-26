National Football League Travis Kelce Set to Get Another Ring, Announces Engagement to Taylor Swift Updated Aug. 26, 2025 1:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's a "Love Story," and Taylor Swift has said yes.

Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are engaged, the couple announced Tuesday.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift wrote in an Instagram post.

Kelce and Swift have been dating since September 2023. However, Kelce professed his affection for Swift prior to going public with their relationship. He shared that he was disappointed that he wasn't able to meet Swift during her concert in Kansas City as part of the "Eras Tour" in July 2023. He added that he had made her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

Before long, it was Kelce who was joining Swift on stage at her shows during the Eras Tour. Swift, meanwhile, frequently attended Kelce's games over the last two years, including when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

It’s unclear when and where the two got engaged. A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

The news broke in the middle of the Kansas City Chiefs’ media availability, though after head coach Andy Reid had departed. That left Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna to field questions about his teammate’s engagement.

"Man, it’s incredible. I was caught off guard but you know, great for them," Danna said, a few minutes after the news raced across social media. "But you know, great for them. That’s a blessing. Any time you find that type of joy, blessing, love — that’s a beautiful thing."

Like many of the Chiefs, Danna has hung out with Swift and Kelce at a New Year’s party and after most of their home games.

"I’ll think of a good little engagement gift," Danna said. "Maybe some Pop-Tarts back to her. It won’t be homemade."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

