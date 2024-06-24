National Football League Travis Kelce makes surprise onstage appearance at Taylor Swift's London concert Updated Jun. 24, 2024 1:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's concert in London on Sunday, stepping out on stage in front of nearly 90,000 fans during his girlfriend's third show at Wembley Stadium for The Eras Tour.

Kansas City's superstar tight end joined Swift's backup dancers for her outfit change during the interlude between "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," carrying her in his arms and playfully fanning her.

Kelce wore a Victorian-inspired tuxedo costume, per WWD, complete with a black tailcoat jacket, white vest, black tailored pants and a black top hat. He finished off the custom look with Christian Louboutin dress shoes.

Swift blew Kelce a kiss before he left the stage and she launched into the set list for her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which released earlier this year and was just one of the nine albums and nearly 50 songs covered during her three-and-a-half-hour-long show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though it was Kelce's first time on stage in a concert at Wembley, he is not a stranger to the stadium itself. The three-time Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler played in front of a slightly smaller crowd of 83,624 fans when his Chiefs took down the Detroit Lions, 45-10, in November 2015 as part of that year's NFL International Series.

"[It's] mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up," Kelce said of Swift’s international slate back in April. "I played in Wembley once, and I don't even think we filled that thing all the way up."

What's more, Kelce's cameo came one day after Swift posted a photo of the pair alongside Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who attended Saturday's show shortly after Prince William was in Germany on Thursday to cheer on England in Euro 2024.

Before Sunday's surprise, Swift managed to incorporate Kelce into her show in a more subtle way. On Friday, the 14-time Grammy winner pulled out a bow-and-arrow gesture, a move that the 11-year NFL veteran is known for striking on the field, while performing "So High School" — a hit from her latest album that is widely believed to be inspired by Kelce.

Kelce's brother, fellow Super Bowl champion and recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, also attended Friday's show. He made headlines after hilarious videos of him singing and dancing to Swift's "Shake It Off" circulated online.

The Eras Tour, Swifts's sixth career tour, began in March 2023 in Arizona and is set to conclude in December 2024 in Canada. The record-breaking tour will consist of 150-plus shows spanning 20 countries and five continents.

The Chiefs are coming off an 11-6 season and their third Super Bowl win in the past five seasons. Travis Kelce has been an instrumental part of Kansas City's success, as he holds the NFL records for the most seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards by a tight end (seven), games with 100-plus yards receiving by a tight end (37), receiving yards in a single season by a tight end (1,416), career postseason receiving touchdowns by a tight end (19) and career postseason receptions (165).

The couple, who have been dating since late last summer, has impacted the NFL in a major way. By the season's end, the Chiefs' viewership was 28% above other teams’ games on Sunday nights with Swift in attendance. On social media, less than 1% of over 19,000 posts from NFL accounts during the regular season and playoffs featured Swift, but they averaged more than twice as many impressions and more than four times as much engagement than the NFL’s average post.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Kansas City Chiefs

share