National Football League Top 10 NFL Draft hauls: Ranking the teams that reeled in the most talent Published Apr. 28, 2025 6:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Whether it was Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio engineering a league-high seven trades or new Jacksonville Jaguars personnel head James Gladstone pulling off the surprise trade of this year’s draft, moving up three spots to take two-way player Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall, NFL teams pulled out all the stops to improve their squads.

Now that the draft is over and teams are putting the finishing touches on their rosters heading into offseason work, which teams improved the most for the upcoming season?

Let’s take a look at the top 10 draft hauls from the 2025 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Picks: No. 12 overall (1) Tyler Booker (OG) Alabama, 44 (2) Donovan Ezeiruaku (DE) Boston College, 76 (3) Shavon Revel Jr. (CB) East Carolina, 149 (5) Jaydon Blue (RB) Texas, 152 (5) Shemar James (LB) Florida, 204 (6) Ajani Cornelius (OT) Oregon, 217 (7) Jay Toia (DT) UCLA, 239 (7) Phil Mafah (RB) Clemson, 247 (7) Tommy Akingbesote (DT) Maryland

Top three needs: WR, RB, G

Best pick: Booker

The Cowboys need more playmakers, but selecting Booker in the first round filled an obvious need with Zack Martin no longer on the roster. Dallas added a tone-setter who plays with a violent mindset and improved its protection of its most important asset, quarterback Dak Prescott. Ezeiruaku fills a need for more pass rush, with DeMarcus Lawrence leaving in free agency. And the speedy Blue should add a home-run threat to the running game. While they still have holes to fill (No. 2 WR anyone?), the Cowboys improved the overall talent on the roster by adding solid contributors in this year’s draft.

Picks: No. 5 overall (1) Mason Graham (DT) Michigan, 33 (2) Carson Schwesinger (LB) UCLA, 36 (2) Quinshon Judkins (RB) Ohio State, 67 (3) Harold Fannin Jr. (TE) Bowling Green, 94 (3) Dillon Gabriel (QB) Oregon, 126 (4) Dylan Sampson (RB) Tennessee, 144 (5) Shedeur Sanders (QB) Colorado

Top three needs: QB, WR, RB

Best pick: Schwesinger

The Browns executed a shrewd move by trading the No. 2 overall pick for more selections while still getting a blue-chip player in Graham. I also like the selection of Schwesinger, a productive linebacker whom some viewed as a first-round talent. Securing two dynamic running backs who can anchor the running game in Judkins and Sampson, along with adding a playmaking tight end in Fannin were solid selections. And addressing the obvious need at quarterback with two developmental prospects who will battle it out in Gabriel and Sanders was a nice get by Browns GM Andrew Barry, particularly taking the falling Colorado product in the fifth round.

Is it surprising Shedeur Sanders fell all the way to the fifth round?

Picks: No. 22 overall (1) Omarion Hampton (RB) North Carolina, 55 (2) Tre Harris (WR) Ole Miss, 86 (3) Jamaree Caldwell (DT) Oregon, 125 (4) Kyle Kennard (DE) South Carolina, 158 (5) KeAndre Lambert-Smith (WR) Auburn, 165 (5) Oronde Gadsden II (TE) Syracuse, 199 (6) Branson Taylor (OT) Pittsburgh, 214 (6) R.J. Mickens (S) Clemson, 256 (7) Trikweze Bridges (CB) Florida

Top three needs: RB, DT, WR

Best pick: Harris

After QB Justin Herbert threw four interceptions against the Texans and failed again to get it done in the postseason, the Chargers had to do something to make his job easier. They accomplished that by adding a bevy of playmakers in this year’s draft, including a home-run threat in Hampton and two guys who can make plays down the field in Harris and Gadsden. Lambert-Smith could sneak onto the back end of the roster with his speed and playmaking ability. Caldwell helps fill the void left when defensive tackle Poona Ford joined the crosstown Los Angeles Rams in free agency.

Picks: No. 10 overall (1) Colston Loveland (TE) Michigan, 39 (2) Luther Burden III (WR) Missouri, 56 (2) Ozzy Trapilo (OT) Boston College, 62 (2) Shemar Turner (DT), 132 (4) Ruben Hyppolite II (LB) Maryland, 169 (5) Zah Frazier (CB) UTSA, 195 (6) Luke Newman (OG) Michigan State, 233 (7) Kyle Monangai (RB) Rutgers

Top three needs: OT, S, RB

Best pick: Loveland

After shoring up the offensive line in free agency, the Bears added a couple playmakers to help make Caleb Williams’ life easier in Loveland and Burden. Both pass-catchers are good at finding voids in the defense and making plays after the catch. Frazier is a former receiver who converted to corner and offers length and athleticism on the perimeter defensively. Trapilo plays with an edge and should eventually compete for a starting job along the offensive line.

Picks: No. 3 overall (1) Abdul Carter (DE) Penn State, 25 (1) Jaxson Dart (QB) Ole Miss, 65 (3) Darius Alexander (DT) Toledo, 105 (4) Cam Skattebo (RB) Arizona State, 154 (5) Marcus Mbow (OL) Purdue, 219 (7) Thomas Fidone II (TE) Nebraska, 246 (7) Korie Black (CB) Oklahoma State

Top three needs: QB, DT, OL

Best pick: Carter

The Giants got perhaps the best player in this year’s draft in Carter, who should be the favorite to earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. With GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll under pressure to win this season and find a quarterback for the future, I like the move up late in the first round to grab Dart. He’s a good fit for what Daboll likes to do on offense and should mesh well with the other quarterbacks in the room. Skattebo was a productive player in college who offers a similar running profile to a running back already on the roster in Tyrone Tracy Jr., who rushed for 839 yards and five TDs as a rookie in 2024.

RELATED: Giants GM Joe Schoen hits bullseye by trading back into first round for Jaxson Dart

Why Giants and Bears rank among biggest winners in 2025 NFL Draft

Picks: No. 6 overall (1) Ashton Jeanty, 58 (2) Jack Bech (WR) TCU, 68 (3) Darien Porter (CB) Iowa State, 98 (3) Caleb Rogers (OL) Texas Tech, 99 (3) Charles Grant (OT) William & Mary, 108 (4) Dont’e Thornton Jr. (WR), Tennessee, 135 (4) Tonka Hemingway (DT) South Carolina, 180 (6) JJ Pegues (DT) Ole Miss, 213 (6) Tommy Mellott (QB/WR) Montana State, 215 (6) Cam Miller (QB) North Dakota State, 222 (7) Cody Lindenberg (LB) Minnesota

Top three needs: RB, WR, CB

Best pick: Bech

Jeanty is a touchdown maker who adds much-needed juice to the offense, but I like the Bech selection even better because he will help set the tone for Pete Carroll’s culture shift in the desert. Porter fits the style of cornerback Carroll used with success in years past in players like Richard Sherman and Tariq Woolen. With five selections in the first 100 picks, Raiders GM John Spytek and Carroll added talent and depth that should help Las Vegas chase the Kansas City Chiefs in the ultra-competitive AFC West next season.

RELATED: Raiders second-round pick Jack Bech inspired by his brother’s memory

Picks: No. 27 overall (1) Malaki Starks (S) Georgia, 59 (2) Mike Green (DE) Marshall, 91 (3) Emery Jones Jr. (OL) LSU, 129 (4) Teddye Buchanan (LB) California, 141 (5) Carson Vinson (OT) Alabama A&M, 178 (6) Bilhal Kone (CB) Western Michigan, 186 (6) Tyler Loop (K) Arizona, 203 (6) LaJohntay Wester (WR) Colorado, 210 (6) Aeneas Peebles (DT) Virginia Tech, 212 (6) Robert Longerbeam (CB) Rutgers, 243 (7) Garrett Dellinger (OL) LSU

Top three needs: Edge, DB, OG

Best pick: Starks

Value and need once again lined up for the Ravens, as they grabbed a playmaking safety at the end of the first round in Starks. The Ravens also got a first-round talent who fell to the second round due to off-the-field issues in Green, who led the nation with 17 sacks in 2024. And because of issues away from the field with veteran kicker Justin Tucker, Baltimore took a late-round flyer on Loop — which is not a good sign for Tucker as teams usually do not cut kickers they draft. The Ravens improved their overall depth and talent with this year’s class as they prepare for another Super Bowl run with Lamar Jackson.

Picks: No. 31 overall (1) Jihaad Campbell (LB), 64 (2) Andrew Mukaba (S) Texas, 111 (4) Ty Robinson (DT) Nebraska, 145 (5) Mac McWilliams (CB), Central Florida, 161 (5) Smael Mondon Jr. (LB) Georgia, 168 (5) Drew Kendall (C, Boston College, 181 (6) Kyle McCord (QB) Syracuse, 191 (6) Myles Hinton (OT) Michigan, 207 (6) Cameron Williams (OT) Texas, 209 (6) Antwaun Powell-Ryland (DE) Virginia Tech

Top three needs: DL, S, TE

Best pick: Robinson

As usual, Eagles GM Howie Roseman stuck to his mantra of drafting the best player available, which is why Philadelphia has one of the most talented rosters in the NFL every year. Even though he doesn’t fit an obvious need, Campbell fell into Philadelphia’s lap due to shoulder issues and should be a key contributor as a situational pass rusher who can also drop into coverage. A five-year starter at Nebraska, Robinson adds versatility to the defensive tackle room after losing Milton Williams in free agency. McCord is a nice developmental passer with good accuracy who adds depth to the quarterback room.

Picks: No. 18 overall (1) Grey Zabel (OG), 35 (2) Nick Emmanwori (S) South Carolina, 50 (2) Elijah Arroyo (TE) Miami, 92 (3), Jalen Milroe (QB), Alabama, 142 (5) Rylie Mills (DT), Notre Dame, 166 (5), Tory Horton (WR) Colorado State, 175 (5) Robbie Ouzts (TE) Alabama, 192 (6) Bryce Cabeldue (G) Kansas, 223 (7) Damien Martinez (RB) Miami, 234 (7) Mason Richman (OT) Iowa, 238 (7) Ricky White III (WR) UNLV

Top three needs: OL, WR, DE

Best pick: Milroe

Seahawks GM John Schneider addressed his team’s most obvious need, improving the offensive line, by taking the versatile Zabel with the team’s first-round pick. It’s the highest Seattle has taken an offensive guard since selecting Hall of Famer Steve Hutchinson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2001 draft. After that, Schneider returned to his familiar ways of taking players with explosive traits, grabbing the most athletic safety in this year’s draft in Emmanwori, whom Seattle had rated as a first-round pick, and the most athletic quarterback in Milroe. The Seahawks plan to use Milroe in a similar manner to how offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak used Taysom Hill in New Orleans. However, the Seahawks emphasized that Milroe will be developed as a quarterback.

RELATED: Can Seahawks turn dynamic QB Jalen Milroe into the next dual-threat star?

Picks: No. 4 overall (1) Will Campbell (OT) LSU, 38 (2) TreVeyon Henderson (RB) Ohio State, 69 (3) Kyle Williams (WR) Washington State, 95 (3) Jared Wilson (C) Georgia, 106 (4) Craig Woodson (S) California, 137 (4) Joshua Farmer (DT) Florida State, 146 (5) Bradyn Swinson (DE) LSU, 182 (6) Andres Borregales (K) Miami, 220 (7) Marcus Bryant (OT) Missouri, 251 (7) Julian Ashby (LS) Vanderbilt, 257 (7) Kobee Minor (CB) Memphis

Top three needs: OT, OG, WR

Best pick: Henderson

After focusing on improving the talent on defense in free agency, the Patriots' draft was all about making life easier for quarterback Drake Maye. Campbell gives New England a blindside protector at left tackle for the next decade. Henderson is a do-everything running back who is a home-run threat and elite pass protector. Williams provides a much-needed deep threat to stretch the field vertically and can create separation over the middle of the field. Head coach Mike Vrabel even addressed New England’s special teams issues late by taking the top-ranked kicker in Borregales in the sixth round and a long snapper in Ashby in the seventh. According to Next Gen Stats, the Patriots had the No. 4 most athletic draft class based on the first seven picks. As a result, they should at least double last year’s four wins in 2025.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share