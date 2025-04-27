National Football League Arch Manning goes No. 1 in way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft Published Apr. 28, 2025 12:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The ink is barely dry on the 2025 NFL Draft, but like the league's scouts, we are naturally curious about the best draft-eligible players in college football and the strength of the next incoming class.

Think this is an exercise in futility? Think again. A year ago at this time, we unleashed our way-too-early 2025 mock draft and it correctly projected 11 first-round selections. Sure, there will be a lot of changes between now and then, but many of the elite prospects are already well-known in the scouting community.

What is less clear, of course, is the selection order. No one knows who will be picking first or hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of next season, so rather than project the entire NFL season, we simply took the inverse order of the 2026 Super Bowl odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

So, don't think of this as an attempt at wizardry, but instead a sneak peek at what looks like an even more talented crop of NFL prospects in 2026.

Player heights and weights are according to their official school bios.

Yes, the Browns just invested draft picks in both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, but if either was viewed as a realistic starting option, they wouldn't have lasted until the third and fifth rounds, respectively. With just two career starts, it is beyond premature to project Manning as the No. 1 overall pick, but the traits and talent are undeniable. Manning is much more athletic than his famous uncles, but possesses their prototypical size, arm strength and accuracy, as well as the poise in the spotlight that comes with growing up in such a famous family. Given that the Longhorns are replacing their receivers and much of their offensive line, Manning has plenty of work to do to justify all the hype, but at this point, he's the obvious favorite to be the first pick.

A stark contrast to No. 1 overall pick Arch Manning, Klubnik enters his third season as Clemson's full-time starter and on the heels of a sparkling 2024 campaign in which he completed 63.4% of his passes for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns against just six interceptions. While slightly shorter than scouts would prefer, Klubnik offers an exciting combination of improvisational skills, accuracy and athleticism.

A year ago, I billed Colorado's Travis Hunter as the best draft-eligible player in college football, and Downs is another blue-chip talent whose greatest liability is probably that defensive backs rarely warrant top-five consideration. A Day 1 difference-maker at both Alabama and Ohio State, Downs is the ideal modern-day safety, possessing the open-field tackling skills and agility for coverage to be a threat on every play.

The only position even close to quarterback in value to NFL teams is edge rusher, and it is hard not to be excited about Parker's production. He broke Clemson's all-time true freshman record with 12.5 tackles for loss in 2023 and grew that to 19.5 last year, with 11 of them sacks. Even better, Parker is a turnover machine off the edge, forcing an FBS-leading six forced fumbles last year.

A do-it-all off-ball linebacker with the diagnostic skills and athleticism to beat backs to the perimeter, drop into coverage and attack quarterbacks, Hill would have ranked among the best at his position in the 2025 draft, had he been eligible.

A consensus five-star recruit who Mario Cristobal has helped mold into a monster in the running game, Mauigoa has started all 26 games of his college career at right tackle, helping the Hurricanes lead the nation in points per game last year. He is quick and powerful but can get far over his skis, currently projecting better inside.

With the selection gained in the Travis Hunter trade, the Browns turn a good pass rush into a potentially lethal one. Sapp has a compact build yet offers intriguing positional versatility, showing enough core strength and quickness to rush from anywhere along the defensive line. He led the Gators in both tackles for loss (13) and sacks (seven) last year and could be on the verge of a monster senior season.

If the Colts are indeed going to prioritize the running game, adding beef up front is the priority. They simply don't come much bigger than Proctor, who does carry some extra weight around his middle but is surprisingly agile given his massive frame. He's started the past two seasons at left tackle for the Tide and has as much upside as any blocker in this class.

Pete Carroll might see shades of his former star wideout DK Metcalf in Harbor, a remarkably explosive athlete who was actually recruited by some as a defensive end. A world-class sprinter (10.11 in the 100 meters) invited to the 2024 USA Olympic track and field trials, Harbor seemingly only needs more time to develop into an NFL star.

Similar in some respects to 2025 first-rounder Jalon Walker, Perkins is a menace as a rusher whose frame will have him moving to more of a traditional linebacker role in the NFL. Perkins is coming off a torn ACL, but when healthy, he's already proven himself to be one of college football's elite defensive playmakers, registering 27.5 tackles for loss in 31 career games.

Before trading out of the first round entirely, the Rams reportedly explored moving up for Tetairoa McMillan, so clearly the club is looking for reinforcements at receiver, even after signing Davante Adams in free agency. Possessing a frame and game like both of the aforementioned pass-catchers, Boston is among this year's best receivers at tracking deep balls over his shoulder and winning above the rim. He caught nine touchdowns in a breakout 2024 campaign and scouts are expecting many more this season.

The Cardinals have bigger concerns than running back, but with James Conner aging, GM Monti Ossenfort could be looking for a more dynamic element to pair with Kyler Murray. Singleton is a true bell-cow back with breakaway speed, who at this early juncture would seem to be a steal at this portion of the draft.

When healthy, the Dolphins boast two of the better edge rushers in the league in Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. But with the former entering the final year of his rookie contract, Miami will at the very least consider other options.

Shockingly quick for a player of his size, Woods has played inside and on the edge at Clemson, generating nine tackles for loss and three sacks among his 28 combined stops in 2024. Those numbers don't come close to capturing his ability to wreak havoc at the line of scrimmage.

Tyson began his college career at Colorado but exploded this past season at Arizona State, earning AP All-American honors with 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 scores. He has terrific linear speed, reminding me of former Sun Devils standout Brandon Aiyuk in many ways.

For years, NFL teams were hesitant to draft backs out of Notre Dame too early, as the Irish offensive lines were often so good. With Love, however, the tape is too good. His sharp lateral cuts and smooth acceleration make him a big-play threat even when the run blocking isn't there.

Ohio State's track record for producing high-caliber NFL wide receivers seemingly knows no bounds. Tate will be overshadowed this year by Jeremiah Smith (who isn't eligible for the NFL until 2027), but he's an intriguing talent in his own right, showing soft hands and a galloping grace to attack deep and across the middle.

While his former receivers Jaylin Noel and Jaden Higgins generated much of the buzz for Iowa State in the 2025 NFL Draft, Becht will be the headliner this year, especially if he can build upon last season's production (3,505 passing yards with a 25:9 touchdown-to-interception ratio) while throwing to new receivers. Though his stubby frame will be a concern for some, scouts love his pocket mobility and mettle under pressure. He is the son of a former NFL standout, Anthony Becht, a former first-round pick by the New York Jets, who played a dozen years in the league at tight end.

Long, lean and slippery off the edge, Faulk's frame will generate comparisons to longtime NFL standouts Jason Taylor and Montez Sweat. The former four-star recruit made a major jump a year ago as a pass-rusher, going from one sack in 2023 to leading the Tigers with seven. His length and lateral agility could make him quite the weapon, though he needs to get stronger.

The Texans addressed their offensive line in the second round of the 2025 draft with Aireontae Ersery, but protecting CJ Stroud means constant reinforcements. With experience at both left and right tackle, Fano engages defenders with excellent knee bend and light feet, showing the ability to block on an island.

Scouts can check a lot of boxes with Styles, an NFL legacy who began his college career at safety before emerging at linebacker during the Buckeyes' championship run a year ago. As his experience in the secondary suggests, Styles is a top-notch athlete, but it's his disruptive play nearer the line of scrimmage against Texas in the Cotton Bowl (three tackles for loss, including a sack) that will have scouts most intrigued.

Whether it be along the offensive line, linebacker or even defensive back, playing for Jim Harbaugh requires a great deal of physicality. Harris stands out in that regard, showing the tenacity and awareness to battle receivers at the catch point, as well as in run support.

Perhaps Day 3 picks Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom continue to defy draft-day expectations and provide the Packers with quality blocking at left and right tackle, respectively. If not, Casey is the smooth pass-blocker capable of replacing either. He didn't allow a single sack a year ago (in 466 pass-blocking snaps), according to PFF — and that included the Fiesta Bowl against Abdul Carter and Penn State.

Yes, Cincinnati used two picks on blockers in 2025, but paying all that money to Joe Burrow and his talented pass-catchers all but guarantees that the Bengals will be using lots of early draft picks on relatively inexperienced offensive linemen on rookie contracts. Bisontis has the burly frame and physicality the Bengals prioritize, starring at left guard the past two seasons after signing with the Aggies as a four-star recruit out of New Jersey.

The Rams appear set at quarterback with Matthew Stafford returning, but GM Les Snead is too savvy to allow a talented young signal-caller to slip by with his starter taking things year by year. Nussmeier isn't the flashiest quarterback — possessing less than ideal size and arm strength — but he is a natural passer, showing the anticipation, accuracy and awareness of bodies around him in the pocket to project as a future NFL starter.

Retaining veteran Zach Ertz was a smart move by the Commanders, but he'll be entering Year 13 in the NFL, and Washington should be looking for reinforcements at the position. Sadiq was overshadowed by all the talent in Eugene this past season, but he's a mismatch on the verge of a breakout campaign.

The 49ers seemingly struck gold in the fifth round of the 2024 draft with Malik Mustafa, but he underwent surgery in the offseason and his readiness for the 2025 season is now in question. Regardless of Mustafa’s availability, GM John Lynch — a Hall of Fame safety himself, of course — might be tempted by Clark's greater length, agility and ball skills. He's led a TCU squad well known for producing quality defensive backs in interceptions each of the past three seasons while tallying 11 overall.

With Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, the Lions appear set at receiver. However, the latter is going to command big dollars should Detroit exercise their fifth-year option or choose to extend him further. Otherwise, they'll need to replace him. Flashy performances against Penn State and Ohio State in last year's playoffs could be the spark that propels Greathouse into the first-round conversation.

A nagging injury that kept star Will Johnson off the field for much of the 2024 season pushed Hill onto the field as a sophomore; at times, he struggled, guessing wrong and being beaten for three touchdowns. He has the frame, physicality and speed, however, to excite scouts. I see a gifted prospect ready to take a big leap forward in 2025.

Veteran Connor McGovern has performed well since signing a three-year deal with the Bills out of Dallas, earning a Pro Bowl nod this past season. Given the salary cap restraints they are facing, will the Bills prioritize re-signing him after this year? Brailsford isn't as big or physical, but his agility and smarts could make him a cheap alternative.

A movable chess piece similar to 2025 first-round pick Jalon Walker, Perkins earned third-team All-SEC accolades as a true sophomore in 2024 despite starting just eight games, tying for the team lead with 14 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. Clearly, he lacks the frame to play at the line of scrimmage all the time in the NFL, but he'd be an intriguing fit for Steve Spagnuolo, one of the league's most creative and aggressive blitzers.

Davis is well-traveled, beginning his college career at Contra Costa Junior College, then earning all-conference honors the next two seasons at New Mexico and again versus Big Ten competition in his first season at Illinois. Davis plays with good knee bend for a big man, shuffling well laterally, but I like him better at right tackle than left against NFL competition. He's tough and powerful, projecting nicely as a downhill road grader.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .

